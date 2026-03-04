Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers calls special session to prohibit partisan gerrymandering (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers wants lawmakers to prohibit partisan gerrymandering. Fulfilling a promise from his State of the State address, the Democratic governor calls the Republican controlled state Senate and Assembly into special session on April 14th. At a Capitol press conference, Evers says he’ll be promoting the issue between now and then. meeting with voters and local elections officials. In a statement, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said (quote) “This one-sentence constitutional amendment provides no details as to how this would actually work. But we’re supportive of the governor’s concept and we would be more than happy to negotiate with him to develop a plan to be voted on by the entire Assembly.” The office of Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not respond to a request for comment. Previous special sessions called by the Democratic governor have seen Republican lawmakers simply gavel in and gavel out with no action taken.

Wisconsin National Guard involved in Middle East conflict (UNDATED)

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard are involved in the Middle East conflict. The Wisconsin Guard has been in Kuwait and Iraq since May of last year, with troops from units in Oshkosh and Milwaukee currently on deployment. Several US troops were killed in initial reprisal strikes by Iran, but state officials have not been notified that any of those deaths were from Wisconsin. F-35 jets stationed with the Wisconsin Air Guard in Madison have not been activated as of Tuesday.

UW-Madison reports no new measles cases, wants vax status of all students (MADISON)

No new measles cases have been reported at UW-Madison. The University announced Monday that a required 21-day monitoring period for anyone who might have been exposed to the disease last month passed without any new detections. A student in off campus housing contracted the disease following international travel in February, and the school rushed to contact and track down over 4-thousand people who might have come in contact with the patient. The university is requiring all students to report their vaccination status by next week, to better react to situations like this.

Senate committee hears testimony on UW NIL bill (MADISON)

A State Senate committee is considering a bill that would send an extra $14.6 million to UW–Madison athletics and overhaul how athletes’ name, image, and likeness deals are handled. Badgers Athletic Director Chris McIntosh told lawmakers the industry is changing fast, and rising costs, including a $20.5 million expense from the House settlement, are putting pressure on UW’s financial model. But student‑athletes say the fallout is hitting them. Track and field athlete Maggie Munson says she lost a $6,000 academic award and that her team has lost nutrition support. She also noted the university tore down the indoor track facility with no plan to rebuild a competition track. The bill passed the Assembly last month with just one “no” vote and would also make NIL contracts exempt from public records laws.

Evers signs off on new PFAS and lead water standards (UNDATED)

Wisconsin signs off on PFAS and lead water regulations in line with federal standards. Democratic Governor Tony Evers says this updates state limits for several PFAS chemicals and lowers the action level for lead in drinking water, requiring all lead service lines to be replaced by 2037. The announcement comes as national utility groups challenge the federal regulations, and as Evers battles with Republican lawmakers over who can approve agency rules. Wisconsin’s new lead service line rule is set to be published March 30, but the PFAS rule is still pending. Lawmakers are nearing a deal to release $125 million in PFAS cleanup funds.

World Championship Cheese Contest returns to Capitol (MADISON)

The World Championship Cheese Contest returns to Madison. Cheese producers from 25 countries and 34 U.S. states and territories are competing, entering cheeses, butters, cultured products, and dry dairy ingredients. International judges score each entry on a 100‑point scale, deducting for any defects in flavor, texture, color, finish, or packaging. The event features live demonstrations and is open to the public Wednesday from 10 to 3 at Madison’s Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. More details are available at worldchampioncheese.org.

Evers urges Congress to dial back hemp restrictions (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers is urging Congress to change new federal restrictions on hemp. The law is set to take effect in November and will ban the sale of most products in the U-S as it sets the legal THC limit in hemp products to trace amounts. Governor Evers says that will jeopardize the 700 million dollar economic impact in the state, along with nearly 35 hundred jobs. Wisconsin had 470 federally licensed hemp producers as of last November. Evers also highlighted the importance of hemp products as lawful alternatives in Wisconsin, where marijuana, even medicinal use, is not legal.

Not guilty pleas entered for former school board candidate (WISCONSIN RAPIDS)

A former Marshfield School Board Candidate had pleas entered for several felony charges Monday in Wood County Court. Matthew Samson didn’t speak during the hearing, and a judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf for charges in two of the three open cases against him. The 41-year-old is accused of threating himself and a woman with a gun during an argument earlier this year and kicking a child in the stomach, leading to domestic abuse, child abuse, and strangulation charges- which were covered in the plea. It did not cover two counts of child sexual assault, he will plea for those charges next week. Samson is being held on a half million dollar cash bond, he finished 7th in February’s school board primary and will not be on the April ballot.