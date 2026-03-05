Wisconsin AM News Summary

Arrest made in threat to Neenah Middle School (NEENAH)

Neenah Middle School went virtual on Wednesday as the building was closed in connection to a threat. District Superintendent Steve Harrison said the threat made online “pertained to a small group of students at the middle school. Police Chief Aaron Olson said his department worked efficiently to take a male student suspect into custody in less than 15 hours. They’re e asking that he be criminally charged with terrorist threats, which is a felony. School will resume as normal on Thursday at Neenah Middle School. There will be an increased police presence and counselors will be available if students need support.

Democrats propose BadgerCare Public Option (MADISON)

At the Capitol this week, Democrats introduce a bill they say could make healthcare more accessible and affordable in Wisconsin. La Crosse County Representative Tara Johnson said the BadgerCare public option is designed to extend healthcare coverage to more residents, lower costs and expand BadgerCare enrollment to small businesses. Johnson said public health care keeps prices down because it is not beholden to insurance company stockholders or bonuses for executives, and those savings will get passed on to Wisconsinites. Republican leaders have already adjourned the state Assembly this session.

Two in custody in connection with suspicious death in NW Wisconsin (LADYSMITH)

Investigators look into a death in northwest Wisconsin. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Terry DuSell, of Ladysmith, was reported missing on Monday after family had not heard from him. He was found deceased on Tuesday. Investigators said 61-year-old Charles Allers, of Radisson, was a person of interest. Allers was in custody on an unrelated probation warrant. DuSell’s wife, 55-year-old Elizabeth DuSell, was taken into custody and held in the Rusk County jail on a booking charge of hiding a corpse. Police said the investigation was active and ongoing.

MKE police officer accused of misusing license plate readers resigns (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee police officer accused of misusing license plate readers has resigned. 33-year-old Josue Ayala resigned before a scheduled Wednesday hearing in his case. Ayala is charged with one count of attempted misconduct in office. Prosecutors accuse him of using the department’s Flock Safety contract to track the vehicle license plates of his domestic partner and their ex-partner nearly 180 times last spring. Police Chief Jeffery Norman says the department has since put in stricter auditing of how the Flock system is being used. Flock uses image recognition to track license plates and has come under scrutiny in other municipalities over privacy violation concerns.

Defunct poultry company convicted of letting millions of chickens starve (UNDATED)

A now defunct poultry farming company is convicted of abandoning over 2 million chickens to starve to death across the Midwest. A Buffalo County judge found Pure Prairie Poultry guilty on Wednesday of 30 counts of mistreatment of animals. Prosecutors say P P P delivered 24-thousand chickens to a farm in Mondovi in October of 2022 with the intent to sell them for processing. But P P P ran out of money to pay for feed in 2024, and left its farms to fend for themselves. The chickens from the Mondovi farm were eventually given away, but not before they went more than three weeks without eating and hundreds of chickens died of starvation. Pure Prairie Poultry was fined over 13-thousand dollars, but it is unlikely the court will receive those funds since the company is bankrupt.

WPS taking applications for technical college scholarships (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Public Service Foundation is opening applications for its annual technical college scholarships. This year, the foundation will award $25,000 to high school seniors heading into one‑year technical diplomas or two‑year associate degree programs. Last year, WPS awarded 14 scholarships, helping students pursue careers in fields like automotive and heavy equipment maintenance, electric power distribution, engineering technology, and marketing. Since its founding in 1964, the WPS Foundation has donated more than $6 million to support students pursuing college degrees and technical diplomas. More info can be found on the WPS Foundation website.

WI applies to enter federal program aimed at helping develop food-based health interventions (UNDATED)

Wisconsin could soon expand access to healthy food as medicine. Democratic Governor Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services have submitted a letter of intent for the Food is Medicine State Officer Program—a three‑year federal initiative designed to help states develop food‑based health interventions. If selected, Wisconsin would receive funding and support to grow programs like medically tailored meals, produce prescriptions, and other nutrition services aimed at preventing and managing conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. A full‑time state officer would work to expand access, boost enrollment, and better coordinate Medicaid and public‑health programs. Final proposals are due May 1st, and Wisconsin could begin recruiting for the position this summer if selected.

Wisconsin-based bottler recalling bottles of water (PORTAGE)

A Wisconsin-based bottler is recalling more than 600-thousand bottles of water. Nearly a month ago, Portage based Valley Springs Artesian Gold issued the recall, after the bottles were packaged in unsanitary conditions. Last week, the FDA upgraded the recall to a Class 2, which means use of or exposure to could cause “temporary or medically reversible” adverse health ​effects. The recalled bottled water was sold at retailers in Wisconsin and Illinois and sold mostly in 1 gallon jugs, which includes Valley Springs infant water and Daisy Doggy water, along with steamed distilled and natural varieties.