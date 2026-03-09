Wisconsin AM News Summary

Feds launch Title IX probe of New Richmond School District (NEW RICHMOND)

A western Wisconsin school district is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education. The Department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigation of the New Richmond School District in a Thursday press release. The probe “based on reports that the District is allowing biological men to use female bathrooms,” will determine whether the St. Croix County district’s restroom policy violates federal Title IX protections for female students and athletes. The action follows a January school board meeting at which parents and conservative activist group Moms for Liberty demanded the district stop allowing biological males into girls’ bathrooms.

Eau Claire man gets 40 year prison term in child sexual assaults (EAU CLAIRE)

A man accused of sexually assaulting children in northwestern Wisconsin will spend the rest of his life in prison. Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen on Friday sentenced Robert Kartsenson to 40 years, followed by 20 years extended supervision. That’s tantamount to a life term for the 83-year-old charged with sexually assaulting six young victims in Eau Claire and Barron Counties over a period of years dating back to the mid-1990s. Karstenson admitted to the assaults when arrested by Eau Claire police in June of last year. Karstenson’s neighbor, 55-year-old James Barbey is also charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault. A scheduling conference in Barbey’s case is today (Monday) in Eau Claire County Court.

Rotunda display highlights Car Crash Tragedies (MADISON)

Bringing attention to preventable car crash tragedies. A display in the Capitol rotunda in Madison this month tells the stories of just three of the 240 victims over a three-year period in Milwaukee. Jessica Wineberg is the city’s Vision Zero policy director. Vision Zero is the goal of zero traffic deaths. She said the intent of the display at the Capitol is to connect people with the stories of victims, and remind them that they can take some personal action. Wineberg said it’s as simple as driving the speed limit and not driving drunk or under the influence of anything. Both Milwaukee and Madison have adopted Vision Zero initiatives.

Wisconsin public universities can now offer three-year bachelor programs (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s public universities can soon offer faster more affordable paths to a bachelor’s degree. The UW Board of Regents has approved a new policy allowing campuses to create three‑year degree programs. Requiring 90 credits instead of the traditional 120 effectively cuts a full year off the typical four‑year timeline. Supporters say this could reduce costs for students thousands of dollars, eliminating a year of tuition, housing, and fees. Universities can now begin developing the new three‑year options, bringing Wisconsin in line with dozens of institutions nationwide exploring alternative degree pathways.

Dane County has more grant money for EV stations (MADISON)

Dane County has more money to help pay for electric vehicle charging stations. The county announced Friday it is looking for more proposals to expand the county’s charging grid. 50 stations are already in the process of being built and there is grant funding for another 20 installations. County Executive Melissa Agard says the county is already a leader in E V adoption, and they want to make it more affordable to find and charge those vehicles.

It’s time to check your home safety plans (UNDATED)

We’ve changed the clocks once again, and it’s a good time to check your home’s safety equipment. Ready Wisconsin reminds you that now is the time to do an inspection of your home and check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. It’s also a good time to update any safety plans you have in case of fires or storms, and to restock home first aid kits and fire extinguishers. Also consider picking up an emergency weather radio for your home if you do not have one so you can be prepared for severe weather.