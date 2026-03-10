Wisconsin AM News Summary

Ziegler won run for reelection to Wisconsin Supreme Court (MADISON)

A conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice will not seek reelection next year. Justice Annette Ziegler made the announcement in a statement issued Monday morning, saying it will be the right time to step away for more time with her family. Ziegler was first elected in 2007 after serving as a Washington County Judge. She ran unopposed in 2017 and will serve out the remainder of her ten-year term. She was twice elected Chief Justice by her fellow conservatives on the court before liberals took the majority in 2023. Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley is not seeking reelection, and Ziegler’s departure will leave another conservative seat open. Voters will choose between liberal Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor and conservative Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar next month to succeed Bradley.

Woman attacks Milwaukee fast food worker with pepper spray (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee woman is looking for the person who pepper sprayed her while she was working at a restaurant drive through. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports the incident happened last week at a south side Rocky Rococo. Security camera footage shows a woman who had become agitated over the wait in the drive through pepper spray the employee as she was trying to take the order by hand. The woman then drove away. The 18-year-old victim quit the next day, telling Fox 6 she couldn’t bear going back to work after the attack. A police report has been filed but no arrests have been made.

UW-Madison faculty want police to break contract with Flock Safety (MADISON)

Staff and faculty at UW-Madison want the campus police department to break its contract with Flock Safety. The State Journal reports the campus has eight cameras that were installed last year. Flock Safety’s systems constantly monitor and record license plates and other data for police departments to search at a later date. UWPD says the cameras have helped them solve over a dozen cases, but faculty and students worry that data could be misused by Flock or other agencies to violate the rights of campus residents. A request to remove the cameras is working its way through the Faculty Senate.

Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry once again breaks records (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s outdoor recreation industry has broken economic records for the third year in a row. Governor Tony Evers says new federal data shows the sector generated over 12 billion dollars in gross domestic product in 2024, up nearly four percent from the previous year. The numbers were released after Evers pressed the Trump Administration to end a delay that state officials said left businesses planning with limited information. Activities driving the growth include multi‑use outdoor gear, motorcycling and ATVing, boating and fishing, along with strong contributions from hunting, camping, climbing, and biking.

Wisconsin childhood vaccination rates continue to decline (UNDATED)

Childhood vaccination rates in Wisconsin continue to decline. New data from the Department of Health Services shows nearly three out of every ten children don’t have recommended vaccinations by age two. Immunization Program manager Stephanie Schauer says several factors may be contributing, from limited access and busy family schedules to growing misinformation. In 2025, nearly 3 percent of kids received no recommended vaccines by age two, up from 2 percent the year before. Schauer says it’s okay for parents to have questions, but urges them to talk with a trusted health care provider. More information is available on the DHS website.