Wisconsin AM News Summary

Federal judges won’t keep Schimel on as interim US Attorney (MILWAUKEE)

Former Wisconsin attorney general Brad Schimel will not continue to serve as interim US attorney for the Milwaukee area. A panel of Judges on Tuesday announced they won’t retain Schimel, whose interim 120 day appointment expires next week. The judges said the decision does not reflect Schimel’s ability or conduct in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, but that they’ll wait for President Donald Trump to go through the full confirmation process to appoint a full time US Attorney. Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed Schimel last November. In that role he oversaw prosecution of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, who was charged with helping an immigrant evade federal immigration officers. Democratic US Senator Tammy Baldwin is already on record against Schimel’s confirmation, saying his loyalty is with President Trump and not the law.

Wausau company must pay $250,000 for air pollution violations (WAUSAU)

A Wausau company must pay fines for alleged violations of Wisconsin air pollution laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday announced a settlement which requires Apogee Wausau Group to pay $250,000. The firm owns and operates manufacturing facilities under its Linetec Division. Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a civil complaint in Marathon County Circuit Court, alleging Linetec committed 22 violations of air pollution control laws. Department of Natural Resources inspections between August 2018 and May 2024 found emissions of two pollutants as high as two to four times above authorized annual reporting levels. Apogee did not admit to any wrongdoing or liability under the settlement.

Pocan says Trump administration has adequate funds for “chaotic” Iran war (MADISON)

“Chaotic.” That’s how Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan describes the Trump administration’s ongoing military action against Iran. In Madison on Tuesday, the 2nd District Democrat said members of Congress have received “no information in a classified briefing.” He said the administration “clearly didn’t have a plan for getting Americans out of the region,” and there does not appear to be a goal in the war, which is being conducted with Israel. Pocan expects Congress will be asked to provide more money, but noted the Big Beautiful budget bill provided an additional $150 billion with $25 billion just for munitions, “so they should have every penny they need and then some.” Pocan will discuss the ongoing war with Iran, the partial government shutdown impacting the Department of Homeland Security and other issues during a press conference Wednesday in Madison.

Fond Du Lac man accused of killing motorcyclist ruled incompetent to stand trial (FOND DU LAC)

A man accused of swerving into and killing a motorcyclist in Fond du Lac last year is ruled not competent to stand trial. Online court records show a Fond du Lac County judge ruled Tuesday that 68-year-old Mark Snider is unable to assist in his own defense in the case. Police say Snider swerved into the path of a motorcycle last March, striking and killing 26-year-old Elijah “Eli” Sowin. Court proceedings on reckless homicide and recklessly endangering safety are now on hold while Snider undergoes treatment and evaluation at a state mental institute.

Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation to ban cosmetic testing on animals in Wisconsin (MADISON)

Democratic lawmakers are pushing new legislation that would ban cosmetic testing on animals in Wisconsin, and it’s being led by a 14‑year‑old Wauwatosa student. Abby Wurzburger is championing the Wisconsin Humane Cosmetics Act, which would prohibit the manufacture, sale, import, or practice of cosmetic animal testing in the state. She says Wisconsin should join the twelve other states that have already passed similar bans. Wurzburger has been working with Wauwatosa Democratic Representative Robyn Vining on the bill. But with the legislative session nearing its end, it’s unlikely lawmakers will take it up this year.

Wisconsin pushing ahead with lawsuit against Live Nation (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is pushing ahead with its lawsuit against Live Nation, even after a major federal settlement with the company and Ticketmaster. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Live Nation will pay up to $280 million in fines and spin off 13 amphitheaters nationwide as part of that agreement. However, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the state isn’t backing off. Kaul says several states will continue their cases to ensure “fair competition in the market.” A federal judge says the trial is expected to resume next week.

Wisconsin taxpayers can file their state returns for free this year (UNDATED)

Wisconsin taxpayers have a new way to file their state returns for free this year. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s updated WisTax system is now live for the 2026 filing season, offering expanded eligibility for most full‑year residents with a Wisconsin ID. The platform now supports amended returns, Homestead Credit claims, and provides a smoother process for veterans and surviving spouses to apply for the property tax credit. Revenue Secretary David Casey says the goal is to remove financial barriers and keep taxpayer data secure. WisTax works on phones, tablets, and desktops, and provides instant confirmation once a return is submitted.