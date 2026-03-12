Wisconsin AM News Summary

JFC approves bill prohibiting using FoodShare for candy and soda (MADISON)

Families receiving Wisconsin FoodShare assistance may soon be prohibited from using it for soda or candy. The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a bill which requires the Department of Health Services to seek any necessary waiver from the federal government to prohibit those purchases. Democratic Senator LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee offered an amendment to provide exceptions, but it was rejected. The bill previously passed in the state Assembly with bipartisan support after it was amended to include a request from Governor Tony Evers to put more state money into the FoodShare program to account for changes the federal government made in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. It passed the committee on an 11-2 vote and is now ready for the state Senate to act.

Beware fake job postings, says Wisconsin Consumer Protection (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Consumer Protection is seeing a rise in fake job listings. Division director Mike Domke says criminals are using third party job posting sites to try and hook people into fake jobs with promises of big money and easy work. “We know scammers don’t care about the rules. All they want to do is get in there and get your money and information.” One common trick is to “sign you up” for the job and send you a check to pay for supplies from their company website. But that check is fake, and once you cash it, you may have already sent them your own money.

Seven Wisconsinites crack Forbes list of world’s richest people (UNDATED)

Seven Wisconsinites are on Forbes’ most recent list of the world’s richest people. Diane Hendricks is the highest-ranked Wisconsin resident on the annual list of billionaires, with a net worth ⁠of $22.3 billion. Hendricks is co-founder of Beloit-based ABC Supply, a wholesale distributor of roofing supplies, siding and windows. She’s a prominent Republican donor, who over the years has contributed millions to conservative PACs and candidates. Also on the Forbes list this year are Menards founder John Menard, Jr. with a net worth of $19.4 billion and Epic Systems founder ​Judy Faulkner, net worth $7.8 billion. Rounding out list from Wisconsin are James Cargill II, an heir to Cargill Corporation, and three members of the SC Johnson family.

State aid will support Wisconsin’s county forest roads (UNDATED)

State aid will support Wisconsin’s county forest roads. The administration of Governor Tony Evers is directing more than $328,000 to upgrade nearly 940 miles of county forest roads across 24 rural counties. The investment supports the state’s timber industry, which generates up to $50 million a year and helps sustain 16,000 jobs. Evers says the funding continues his administration’s focus on improving local infrastructure, with more than 9,600 miles of roads and 2,400 bridges upgraded since 2019. County forests also fuel tourism, offering thousands of miles of snowmobile, ATV, biking, and ski trails. State officials say keeping these roads in good shape helps support Wisconsin’s $12‑billion outdoor recreation economy.

Former students file lawsuit against school district alleging it failed to stop sexually predatory behavior (OCONTO FALLS)

Three former students have filed a federal lawsuit against the Oconto Falls Public School District, alleging the district failed to stop sexually predatory behavior by staff members. The lawsuit claims misconduct occurred between 2010 and 2018, with attorneys saying they’ve uncovered additional incidents dating back as far as 2005. Attorneys say at least nine staff members were involved, with fourteen known victims identified. Plaintiff Amber Watzka says change is needed now to prevent future harm. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified monetary damages and policy changes within the district.