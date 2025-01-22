Wisconsin AM News Summary

Aspirus announces hospital expansion (WAUSAU)

Aspirus Health Care announces a $227 million hospital expansion in Wausau that will add more than 60 immediate care and observation beds along with expanded surgical and diagnostic space. In a prepared statement, CEO Matt Heywood said projects like this in rural areas are uncommon, and that the expansion will position the hospital to provide better care for an aging population in Central Wisconsin with added diagnostic tools. Heywood said the addition establishes Wausau as a regional base for other Aspirus facilities. About 18 months ago Aspirus broke ground on an expansion to its emergency room, a project that should wrap up by the end of 2026.

Tracking cold weather records in Central Wisconsin (WAUSAU)

The last few days have been cold, but not quite record-breaking cold. Central Wisconsin spent nearly four days, or 96 hours, at below-zero temperatures during the latest polar vortex- which is still well short of the modern-day record for that metric. According to data provided by WAOW TV Meteorologist Justin Low the record is just under seven days- set between January 30th and February 5th 1996. Go back even further, and you’ll find that Wausau spend a whooping two weeks below zero in January of 1912 – well before the advancement of modern HVAC infrastructure.

Some Wisconsinites get January 6th pardons from President Trump (WASHINGTON DC)

Eleven Wisconsinites are being pardoned for taking part in the January 6th attack on the US Capitol. The action came as part of a package of pardons and executive orders issued by President Donald Trump after his inauguration. The convictions against them range from violent entry to the Capitol, to felony disorderly conduct, and bringing a dangerous weapon to the Capitol grounds. Trump is calling the pardons part of his “Liberation day” and referred to the people convicted on charges related to January 6th as political hostages.

Gov Evers, AG Kaul join lawsuit against birthright citizenship challenge (MADISON)

Wisconsin is joining a multi state lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s attempt to curtail birthright citizenship. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Governor Tony Evers said Tuesday that the executive order is unconstitutional and that citizenship by birth is enshrined in the US Constitution. Wisconsin, along with 19 other states, want to invalidate the order. President Trump and his supporters say birthright citizenship is being used by immigrants to illegally get a foothold in the United States. This is unlikely to be the only legal challenge against the executive order, one of dozens Trump signed hours after taking office on Monday.

WI pilot killed in Vietnam War ID’d (COLUMBUS)

The Defense POW / MIA Account Agency says Columbus native Lt. Col. Donald Downing was accounted for last month, almost 50 years after he was reported killed in action. Downing served in Vietnam with the 557th Tactical Fighter Squadron in September of 1967 and during a nighttime reconnaissance mission one of his fellow pilots witnessed a large fireball and Downing stopped responding to radio calls. Search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful, and the Air Force reported Downing as Killed in Action in April of 1978. The DPAA says Downing’s family was recently briefed about his identification and a funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Proposed legislation could lead to all black license plate (MADISON)

The proposal, co-authored by Grafton Representative Paul Melotik and Mosinee Senator Cory Tomczyk, could also provide a new source of revenue for the state’s transportation fund used to support roads and bridges infrastructure projects. Blackout plates have been popular in neighboring states, with Iowa generating more than $30 million from an all-black license plate since launching it in 2019. Minnesota started selling a blackout license plate just over a year ago and issued more than 270,000 plates generating roughly $7.8 million in revenue. The plates would cost $25 more than standard license plates and would come with a $25 annual renewal fee.