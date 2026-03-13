Wisconsin AM News Summary

Officer fatally shoots wanted suspect while clinging to truck (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee police officer clung to a wanted suspect’s vehicle for several blocks before shooting and killing the man Thursday morning. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman calls the incident “avoidable” and “unacceptable.” Norman said the 35-year-old man sped off in a flatbed truck when encountered by officers and a Wisconsin Department of Corrections agent. The officer clinging to the truck issued several warnings before shooting the man and ending the pursuit. A passenger in the truck was not injured. The 46-year-old officer was treated for non-fatal injuries. He has been placed on administrative duty while the incident is investigated. Through his family, FOX6 News identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jonathan Otto. The family said he had two kids.

NIL bill for UW athletes advances at the Capitol (MADISON)

At the Capitol, legislation allowing University of Wisconsin athletes to earn money from their name, image, and likeness is a step closer to the governor’s desk. After passing the state Assembly last month with only one no vote, it cleared the Joint Finance Committee on an 8-5 vote Wednesday. Three Republicans on the committee voted against the legislation which would provide UW-Madison with $14.6 million in annual state subsidies to cover costs of athletic facilities, freeing up money to pay athletes for NIL deals. Senators Julian Bradley, Rob Stafsholt and Pat Testin told WisPolitics that they have concerns over using taxpayer money to ultimately pay athletes. The state Senate will take up the bill next week.

Department of Natural Resources offering tips to protect groundwater (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is providing tips on how to protect groundwater. Saving water and protecting groundwater starts at home. Simple steps like turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, fixing leaks, and using a cold-water pitcher, can make a big difference. Well owners are urged to test their water every year, especially if there’s a change in taste or color. It’s also recommended that households reduce chemical use, choose natural cleaners, and properly dispose of hazardous waste. You can find more tips by visiting the DNR’s website.

Liberal law group files lawsuit against Republican-controlled Legislature over use of private attorneys (UNDATED)

A liberal law group is suing the Republican‑controlled Wisconsin Legislature over its use of private attorneys. Law Forward has filed a lawsuit on behalf of three Wisconsin taxpayers from Green Bay and Eau Claire. The suit filed in Dane County Court last month argues lawmakers should rely on taxpayer funded attorneys within the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Republicans authorized hiring outside counsel after Democrat Josh Kaul was elected attorney general in 2018. Since 2017, the Legislature has spent more than $26 million on private legal fees. Defendants named in the suit include Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Senate President Mary Felzkowski. Republican leaders have argued that outside attorneys ensure all sides are vigorously represented.

Watch out for potential flooding this month, says NWS (GREEN BAY)

There is a chance for significant spring flooding in Wisconsin this year, due to an upcoming round of rain and snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh in Green Bay says the new precipitation could overflow rivers that aren’t ready to handle the water. Alumbaugh says residents in flood prone areas should keep informed on local forecasts and follow emergency instructions if flooding is imminent. Following a very windy Friday across the state, a winter storm has the potential to bring significant precipitation in the form of rain changing to snow Saturday into Sunday.