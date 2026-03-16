Wisconsin AM News Summary

Bill to prohibit data center project non-disclosure agreements ready for Senate vote (MADISON)

A bill that could be voted on in the state Senate would prohibit non-disclosure agreements between data center developers and local governments in Wisconsin. The legislation authored by Republican state Senator André Jacque would ban use of NDAs to conceal data center development plans from local communities. It passed a Senate committee on a bipartisan 4-1 vote Friday. The bill would prohibit companies and local governments from using NDAs or other secrecy deals to conceal information from the public or local government officials and prevent local governments from approving a data center if those requirements are violated. Jacque said data centers carry many concerns for residents in communities where they’re built, and projects seeking local approval need to so in the open. The bill would need to pass both chambers to get to the governor. The state Assembly has already adjourned for the year.

Evers signs Safe Haven Law extension (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers signed Wisconsin Act 94 on Friday, which expands the Wisconsin’s Save Haven law. State law previously gave parents 72 hours to relinquish a newborn. They’ll now have 30 days after a child’s birth. Other new laws put in place with the Democratic governor’s signature include allowing law enforcement to administer roadside saliva drug tests, expansion of professional development opportunities for K-12 science teachers, and removing registered nurses from the list of health care providers allowed to excuse a child’s absence from school. Evers vetoed Senate Bill 291 which expanded the Business Development Tax Credit to allow businesses and nonprofits to claim up to 15% of the cost of providing employees with childcare. Evers said a provision in the bill increases the risk of fraud.

COVID-19 pandemic effects on healthcare worker burnout (UNDATED)

It’s been 6 years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, which took a toll on the healthcare workforce in Wisconsin and the nation. The American Medical Association reported that physician burnout peaked at about 63-percent in 2021. The figure improved to around 44-percent by last year. COVID-19 was one of the three leading causes of death in Wisconsin in 2020. Figures from the CDC last year listed Covid as the 10th leading cause of death in Wisconsin.

State sees decline in opioid overdose deaths (UNDATED)

Wisconsin recorded one of the largest drops in opioid deaths nationwide. That’s according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health care research nonprofit, which looked at statistics from 2024. Wisconsin and Virginia were tied for the second-largest decline in overdose deaths, at a 44-percent decline. West Virginia led the nation with a 46-percent decrease. The report found opioid death rates fell in every state in 2024, but it did not identify what specific factors contributed to the decline nationally.

UW-Health behavioral health expert offers tips on beating the “Doomscroll” on social media (UNDATED)

If you’re feeling down and anxious about the state of the world and the constant negative news on social media, do something about it. That’s the advice from UW-Health Behavioral Health specialist Shawn Skogen. “I think we get stuck in, ‘Well, I want this to be better now’ or ‘what’s it going to be like in a month?” But that small change today, right? I’d say that 10 minute walk on your lunch break today and again tomorrow and the next day adds up where, OK, you’re feeling better.” Skogen says just taking care of yourself a little bit each day, rather than endlessly scrolling social media can make all the difference.

UPFRONT: Kapenga says Senate Majority Leader LeMaheiu should think before pushing NIL bill to vote (MADISON)

A Republican member of the Wisconsin Senate says Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu needs to carefully consider potential votes. On WISN’s UPFRONT, Senator Chris Kapenga said LeMahieu doesn’t have enough Republican support to pass name, image and likeness legislation being pushed by the UW Madison athletic department. The bill passed the state Assembly last month with only one no vote but has drawn increased scrutiny in the Senate. Last week, three Senate Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee voted against moving the bill to a Senate vote this week. Traditionally if the Majority Leader doesn’t have enough votes in their own party to pass a bill, it doesn’t get brought to a vote.

DATCP suspends numerous bird shows due to avian flu (UNDATED)

Poultry shows and exhibitions across much of southern Wisconsin are suspended. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture’s action is an effort to prevent spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The ban affects more than twenty counties, including Dane, Milwaukee, Rock, and Waukesha, and will remain in effect through May 10th. The DATCP suspension could be extended if additional H5N1 cases are found. Poultry owners are urged to practice strict biosecurity and keep domestic birds away from wild birds. More information is available on the DATCP website.

Businesses advised to round down cash purchases (UNDATED)

Businesses in Wisconsin are advised to round down cash purchases to the nearest five cents. Guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Department of Revenue comes as pennies are no longer being minted and may not be available at cash registers. The agencies say transactions ending in one through four cents should round down to zero, while amounts ending in six through nine cents round down to five. There’s currently no state or federal law requiring businesses to follow the guidance, which is intended to create consistency for consumers.