Wisconsin AM News Summary

Focusing on the Irish in Wisconsin for St. Patrick’s Day (UNDATED)

As Wisconsinites mark St. Patrick’s Day, historians are highlighting the deep roots of Irish immigrants in the state. Marquette University professor Timothy McMahon says many Irish settlers first lived on the East Coast before moving west, drawn by ads promoting opportunities in Wisconsin. The Irish went on to shape the state politically, socially, and economically—from mining and farming to Milwaukee landmarks like the Hoan Bridge. McMahon says St. Patrick’s Day celebrations grew as Irish Americans sought acceptance, while proudly honoring their heritage.

Wisconsin joining multi-state lawsuit against lending company (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is joining a multi-state lawsuit against OneMain financial. Attorney General Josh Kaul alleges the lender charged consumers hundreds of millions of dollars in hidden fees. The lawsuit claims OneMain packed high‑cost installment loans with add‑on insurance and products that inflated costs, sometimes by thousands of dollars, often without clear consent. Kaul says consumers should clearly understand what they’re paying for. The lawsuit seeks restitution, penalties, and repayment of profits allegedly obtained unlawfully.

Twenty arrested after break-in at embattled dog breeder (DANE COUNTY)

Twenty people were arrested after a break‑in at Ridglan Farms in Dane County Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office says between 50 and 60 protesters entered the beagle breeding facility without permission around 8:30 a.m., with some removing dogs from the property. Several dogs are still unaccounted for, though some were recovered and returned. Dane County Sherriff Kalvin Barrett says protests should remain peaceful. Authorities seized two vehicles and burglary tools at the scene. Ridglan Farms is under state and federal oversight and has agreed to surrender its breeding license by July first.

Be careful making animal purchases online, says DATCP (MADISON)

Before you put down big money on an animal purchase, make sure you’re actually getting what you’re looking for. Wisconsin Consumer Protection division director Michael Domke says some online sellers don’t actually have the animals or livestock they’re offering. Be sure to research that seller, and to call them directly from another source to ensure that whoever is selling that animal is who they say they are. Consider using an escrow service for any large animal purchase, to make sure that payment is released only when both sides are satisfied with their purchase or sale.

Private jet makes emergency landing in Appleton during Sunday night blizzard (APPLETON)

Three people are safe after a Sunday night emergency landing at Appleton International Airport. Appleton Airport director Abe Weber says a United Express private jet travelling from Rochester, New York to Missouri was forced to land in the middle of Blizzard Elsa because of a cracked windshield. Appleton Tower asked if a bird strike caused the incident, the pilot said they hoped not, because it happened at 38-thousand feet. The airport was closed because of the storm, but one runway is always open in case of emergencies like this.