Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers expected to sign PFAs bills (MADISON)

The state Senate passed a pair of bills on Tuesday, ending a deadlock with Democratic Governor Tony Evers on how to address problems associated with so called “forever chemicals.” Evers had previously vetoed PFAs legislation. The first bill provides $132.2 million from the PFAS trust fund for remediation and $1.3 million from the general fund to pay for 10 new DNR positions to administer that. The second bill establishes a list of entities to be exempt from liability for PFAs contamination, which is widespread in Wisconsin communities from French Island in La Crosse to the Town of Stella in Oneida County. Both bills passed the Assembly unanimously in February. Evers released a statement praising lawmakers for passing the bills which he plans to sign.

Senate approves online sports betting bill (MADISON)

A bill to legalize online sports betting in Wisconsin is headed to the governor’s desk after clearing the State Senate on a bipartisan vote Tuesday. The measure would allow wagers through mobile apps using a so‑called hub‑and‑spoke model, with servers located on Tribal lands. Supporters say it responds to requests from Wisconsin’s tribes, while opponents warn it could worsen gambling addiction and financial harm. It is unclear if Governor Tony Evers will sign the bill into law, as he has expressed concerns about whether there is broad tribal support.

Senate approves Foodshare prohibitions on soda and candy (MADISON)

The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to allow Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services to seek a federal waiver prohibiting FoodShare recipients from purchasing candy or soda with their benefits. Republicans attached $69 million and 70 positions for DHS to help ensure quality control of FoodShare and keep the error rate low. Because it includes the funding he requested, Democratic Governor Tony Evers is expected to sign it. The bill previously passed the Assembly prior to Tuesday’s bipartisan 25-8 Senate vote.

WLUK: Fox Valley non-profit accused of fraud to shut down (GREEN BAY)

A Fox Valley non-profit will be shutting down following reports of fraud and embezzlement. Fox 11 Green Bay reports community action agency Newcap will be shutting down this summer. The agency is one of several across Wisconsin that is meant to assist low-income residents by distributing funding from government agencies. However, investigations by Fox 11 showed Newcap was operating at a 2 million dollar deficit and spending money it received on extended trips to corporate excursions and high salaries for executives. Lawmakers are calling for a full investigation, after the Wisconsin Department of Administration put Newcap under “enhanced financial monitoring” It’s unclear what organizations will move into the role Newcap was supposed to fill in the Fox Valley.

Brewers Opening Day, other dates available on free local TV (MILWAUKEE)

Good news for Brewers fans, everyone will be able to watch Opening Day. The Brewers announced Tuesday that 10 home games will be broadcast on Television Wisconsin, a local TV digital channel aired across the state. Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger says the team’s goal is to ensure access to local fans and expand their media reach. The rest of the team’s regular season games will be available on M L B dot TV.

Dane County flights to Fort Myers expanding (MADISON)

If you’re dreaming of warmer weather after Monday’s historic blizzard, there’s good news. Dane County Regional Airport says nonstop seasonal flights from Madison to Fort Myers are returning this fall. Breeze Airways launches new Wednesday and Saturday service October 21st, followed by Sun Country resuming flights the next day. Airport officials say the added service boosts nonstop options by nearly 15 percent. Travelers are encouraged to book early.

Public school enrollment drops in 68 of 72 Wisconsin counties (UNDATED)

Public school enrollment declines again across Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s public schools lost more than 14‑thousand students this school year, with enrollment declining in 68 of the state’s 72 counties. New data from the Department of Public Instruction shows public school enrollment dropped nearly two percent for the 2025–26 school year compared to last year. It’s part of a decades‑long trend that has districts across Wisconsin considering school closures or consolidation. A Wisconsin Policy Forum report shows the state’s enrollment has fallen faster than the national average since 2000, though that gap has narrowed in recent years.

Wanggaard won’t run for reelection (RACINE)

A veteran state legislator won’t run for reelection. State Senator Van Wanggaard of Racine cites personal and family health concerns in announcing his decision to not seek reelection this fall in the 21st Senate District which covers portions of southern Milwaukee and northern Racine Counties. The 73-year-old Wanggaard is the longest serving Republican state senator and joins fellow Senate Republicans Rob Hutton of Brookfield and Steve Nass of Whitewater who previously announced they’re not running again. In a statement, Wanggaard said he’s lost 3 siblings, his daughter was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and a brother had a heart attack and has dementia since he last ran four years ago, something that weighs heavily on him. Racine Democrat Trevor Jung has already announced he’s running in the 21st Senate District.