Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers signs postpartum Medicaid bill into law (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers signs a bill expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor signed the bill in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Coverage will expand from 60 days to a full year for low-income mothers and babies. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services need to review and approve the plan and if approved, expanded coverage will start July 1st. The bill passed unanimously in the State Senate and was finally brought to the Assembly floor for a vote after previously being blocked by Republican Speaker Robin Vos. Wisconsin will become the 49th state to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage, leaving only Arkansas without it.

Evers talks online sports betting and FoodShare bills (MILWAUKEE)

In Milwaukee, governor Tony Evers talks about two bills recently passed by the State Senate that await his signature. EVers signaled caution on a bill that would legalize sports betting in Wisconsin. Evers says he’s concerned not all tribal nations are on board, adding he wants to review the issue before making a decision. If signed, the bill would require renegotiating gaming compacts with the tribes and approval from the U.S. Department of the Interior. Evers has agreed to sign a seperate bill impacting FoodShare. The measure would ban using food stamps to buy candy and soda, but includes $72 million to support the program after federal cuts. FoodShare serves more than seven‑hundred‑thousand Wisconsinites, including two‑hundred‑seventy‑thousand children.

Rock County man faces state’s first prosecution for criminal grooming (JANESVILLE)

A Janesville man is the first charged under Wisconsin’s new criminal grooming statute. Less than a week after Governor Tony Evers signed the bill into law, 36-year-old Joseph Cook faces grooming of a child charges, along with enticement and several others in Rock County Court. Prosecutors say Cook was communicating with a now 16-year-old girl since the fall of 2023. The communications were reported to child protective services at that time, but Cook was not arrested until last week. The victim allegedly told detectives that Cook had a plan for her to move in with him when she turned 18. Cook is being held on a 50-thousand dollar cash bond.

Two large state properties near Capitol up for sale (MADISON)

State officials are hoping to sell off a pair of downtown Madison properties. The two large buildings, known as the GEF or General Executive Facilities 2 and 3 formerly housed multiple state departments. The COVID 19 pandemic saw many state employees working from home, and leadership in Madison consolidated workspaces. It’s expected that both buildings will be demolished for redevelopment after they are sold. That would open up space on the outer ring around the Capitol building in downtown Madison, along Webster and King Streets. Bids for the properties will be accepted until June.

Village trustees deadlock on fluoridation vote (DEFOREST)

A Dane County community will not reintroduce fluoride to its drinking water at this time. The Star newspaper reports that a 3-3 deadlock by the DeForest Village Board came after the board failed to appoint an interim president at its Tuesday night meeting. Fluoride has been a contentious issue in the village of 10,000 residents north of Madison ever since the board voted a year ago to remove it from drinking water. A recall election last September replaced a trustee who voted for that. Village staff investigated the timing and cost of reintroducing fluoride, which Village Administrator Bill Chang stated could be between $205,000 and $245,000.

Wisconsin DMV can help voters obtain needed ID (UNDATED)

Ahead of the Wisconsin Spring Election on April 7, the Wisconsin DOT’s Division of Motor Vehicles reminds you how to obtain identification, free of charge. Valid ID for voting purposes includes a driver license, identification card, military, tribal or student ID card. There is no separate “voter ID,” and a federally compliant REAL ID card is not required to vote. Anyone unsure if their ID meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website . Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID that can be used to vote should call DMV’s toll-free hotline at (844) 588-1069.

Convicted healthcare fraudster gets 10 year federal prison term (MILWAUKEE)

The Milwaukee owner of a now closed prenatal care company is sentenced to ten years in prison for fraud. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper sentenced 33-year-old Markita Barnes on Tuesday. Following a two-week trial last November, a federal jury convicted Barnes on multiple counts of healthcare fraud and other charges. Barnes stole more than 2.3 million dollars from a Medicaid benefit program meant to help at-risk pregnant women and women with young children. Judge Pepper discussed the substantial negative impact Barnes’ fraud scheme, and others like it in the Milwaukee area, has had on public trust in government benefit programs and the availability of the benefit program she defrauded, which the state of Wisconsin has scaled back.

Former mayor dies one month after resigning (MOSINEE)

One month after resigning, the former Mayor of Mosinee has died. Pete Nievinski died on Friday, according to an obituary published this week. The long-time Mosinee Alder was elected Mayor roughly one year ago, after Brent Jacobson won a seat in the state Assembly, but stepped away in mid-February, saying a recent health issue would not allow him to give the job the “attention that it needs and deserves.” According to his obituary, he was also a long-time employee for Marathon County and certified high school football, baseball, and softball official. A cause of death was not given. Nievinski was 64. ML WSAU