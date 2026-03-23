Wisconsin AM News Summary

Rice Lake 8th grader wins Badger State Spelling Bee (MADISON)

Last year’s runner up is this year’s champion in the Badger State Spelling Bee. The State Journal reports 13-year-old Rice Lake Middle School eight-grader Ethan Robert clinched the win in the bee’s 14th round Saturday at Madison College, correctly spelling the insect name “katydid,” and the champion word “analphabet,” someone who doesn’t know the alphabet. He’ll joint Arnav Vempati, an eighth grader at Kromrey Elementary School in Middleton at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 26-28 in Washington, D.C.

Madison & Appleton airports could see flights suspended amid partial government shutdown (WASHINGTON DC)

Two Wisconsin airports could be temporarily shut down amid the partial federal government shutdown. With some 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents continuing to work without pay, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns some small airports could have to halt flights temporarily. On CNBC late last week, Duffy did not specify any, but the Federal Aviation Administration’s list of “small hub” airports includes Dane County Regional and Appleton International. A spokesperson told the State Journal she was optimistic the Madison airport would be spared if it came to that. TSA agents have gone unpaid for more than a month as Democrats in Congress continue to block Department of Homeland Security funding in opposition to agency immigration enforcement policies.

Evers vetoes “Red Tape Reset” package (MADISON)

Democratic Governor Tony Evers on Friday issued vetoes on four bills that sought to limit rulemaking by state agencies. Republican lawmakers introduced the “Red Tape Reset” package with support from conservative legal advocacy group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The bills were a response to recent state Supreme Court decisions that limit lawmakers’ ability to oversee rulemaking, including blocking rules indefinitely. In his veto message for one bill, Evers said it would result in “inaction, delays and gridlock.” Senator Julian Bradley, who advocated the bills, said they sought to make it “easier to build a home, start a business, or simply get ahead.” Bradley said Evers “chose to stand in the way of that progress.” Evers issued 15 vetoes Friday and signed 12 bills into law.

Cannabis in five-year-old’s backpack leads to charges for adults (JANESVILLE)

A Beloit couple face charges after a five-year-old showed up at school with nearly two pounds of pot in a Sonic the Hedgehog backpack. Police were called to Powers Elementary School just before 9:00 a.m. on March 12th after an administrator reported that a large amount of marijuana in a child’s backpack. The administrator told police that when the child said he didn’t like his own Spiderman backpack so he took “Sam’s” backpack instead. Police spoke with the child’s mother, 25-year-old Marissa Phiffer who claimed she didn’t know anything about the cannabis, but admitted that her boyfriend, 36-year-old Samuel Brooks often stays at her home. Police executed a search warrant and found cash, a loaded handgun, and green leafy material floating in the toilet of the home where four children apparently live. Brooks is currently being held in the Rock County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and four counts of neglecting a child. Phiffer is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Rock County Court April 7th.

Be sure your lawn care service is right for you, says Consumer Protection (UNDATED)

Before you hire someone to landscape that freshly thawed lawn, make sure you’re getting what you pay for. Wisconsin Consumer Protection division director Michael Domke says it’s important to ask around your friends and neighbors to get recommendations. That way you can find someone who knows your local area and the type of care your lawn might need. Make sure to get several estimates as well to find a good deal, and be wary of anyone who drives up out of the blue to offer yard care services.

Microsoft to stop NDAs over data centers with local governments (UNDATED)

Microsoft will stop using nondisclosure agreements with local governments during early data center development. The company announced last week it’s moving away from NDAs, which it previously used to protect sensitive business information. NDAs are common in early development, and several Wisconsin communities, including Beaver Dam, Kenosha, Janesville, and Menomonie, have signed them for potential data center projects, according to Wisconsin Watch. Microsoft says it’s now working to identify and end any active agreements. A proposed state bill to ban those NDAs failed to advance in the Legislature before the end of the session last week.

DNR hosting Conservation Congress next month (UNDATED)

You can make your voice heard about Wisconsin’s conservation issues. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress are inviting the public to their annual Fish and Wildlife Spring Hearings. Meetings take place Monday, April 13th, in counties statewide. Attendees can ask questions, discuss local conservation issues, and vote in Conservation Congress delegate elections. Public input will also be accepted online from April 13th through April 15th. More information is available on the DNR website.

Red Cross looking for blood donations after blizzard cancels more than 30 blood drives (UNDATED)

Last week’s record snowstorms forced the Red Cross to cancel more than 30 blood drives across the state, leaving nearly 1,000 donations uncollected. Regional Communications Director Jen Warren says the Red Cross must collect thousands of blood and platelet donations every day, and weather‑related cancellations can have a major impact. Warren notes it can take months to reschedule a canceled drive because of space, equipment, and volunteer availability. To help, you can make an appointment by calling 1‑800‑REDCROSS or visiting redcross.org.