Wisconsin AM News Summary

Senate Majority leader LeMahieu not seeking reelection (MADISON)

The Majority Leader in the Wisconsin state Senate is not seeking reelection this fall. Devin LeMahieu announced his decision on Thursday, calling serving in the Senate “the privilege of a lifetime,” and that “the time has come for a new chapter in my life.” In a statement the Oostburg Republican said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife in their new Madison-area home and “rooting for bold conservative reform from the sidelines.” LeMahieu was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and as Majority Leader since 2021. He’s the fourth Republican not seeking reelection to the Senate, where the party currently holds a 18-15 majority. With Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Governor Tony Evers also not running, there will be a new governor, Senate Majority Leader and Assembly Speaker in Madison for the first time since 2011.

Spectrum shutting down Fox Valley call center (APPLETON)

Telecom company Spectrum will be shutting down a Fox Valley call center. The company announced Thursday the closure of its tech support call center in Appleton will put 313 people out of a job. In a statement, Spectrum said it will be moving those jobs to other locations in an effort to save costs. The closure is set for May 21, and Spectrum is offering workers in Appleton positions in its Fond Du Lac call center.

Industrial accident in south central Wisconsin sends three to hospital (JANESVILLE)

An industrial accident at a Janesville food packaging plant sends three people to the hospital. The Janesville Fire Department says a Wednesday steam over pressurization explosion injured three workers at NaturPak. Two people were sent to the UW-health burn unit in Madison, while the third was sent to a Janesville trauma center. A similar accident at the facility last month sent two people to the hospital. NaturPak packages and delivers food products for other companies. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Clock running down for Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund (UNDATED)

Funding for a state conservation program will expire soon. The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund was created by the Wisconsin Legislature and Governor Tommy Thompson in 1989 to preserve important natural communities, protect water quality and fisheries, and expand opportunities for outdoor recreation. Knowles-Nelson has authorized state borrowing and spending for acquisition of more than 750,000 acres, and for grants to local governments and nonprofit conservation groups. Is the past it has had bipartisan support in the Legislature which has reauthorized it several times. A ten-year, $1 billion funding extension proposed by Governor Tony Evers didn’t make it into the state budget, but the Assembly passed a pair of bills in January to extend it for two years while pausing land acquisitions. The state Senate did not take up either bill, meaning Knowles-Nelson will expire in June.

Gail’s Law provides access to dense breast cancer screenings (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers signs Gail’s Law. Named in honor of Gail Zeamer, who died in 2024 after a late-stage diagnosis caused by undetected cancer in dense breast tissue, the new law expands access to life-saving breast cancer screenings and reducing out-of-pocket costs. Health insurance policies, including BadgerCare, will be required to fully cover medically necessary supplemental screenings or diagnostic examinations for those with dense breasts or at increased risk of breast cancer. After passing both chambers of the Legislature with only one no vote, Evers signed the bill at the Capital on Thursday, joined by Gayle Zeamer’s family. Dawn Anderson, state policy coordinator for the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Coalition. Gail’s Law will save lives by ensuring women can access the screenings they need, when they need them, without cost standing in the way.

LeMahieu not seeking reelection (MADISON)

The Majority Leader in the Wisconsin state Senate is not seeking reelection this fall. Devin LeMahieu announced his decision on Thursday, calling serving in the Senate “the privilege of a lifetime,” and that “the time has come for a new chapter in my life.” In a statement the Oostburg Republican said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife in their new Madison-area home and “rooting for bold conservative reform from the sidelines.” LeMahieu was first elected to the Senate in 2014 and as Majority Leader since 2021. He’s the fourth Republican not seeking reelection to the Senate, where the party currently holds a 18-15 majority. With Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Governor Tony Evers also not running, there will be a new governor, Senate Majority Leader and Assembly Speaker in Madison for the first time since 2011.

Bondi gives Schimel new job title (MILWAUKEE)

Former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel is getting a new title after his term as interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin was set to expire. On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she was naming Schimel 1st Assistant US Attorney in Milwaukee, which will allow him to continue to oversee cases in Wisconsin. Earlier this month, a panel of federal judges decided not to extend his tenure as interim US Attorney. Assigning a new title has become a familiar move in federal judicial districts as Democrats in the U.S. Senate delay confirmation votes on President Donald Trump’s appointees.

School district has no immediate plans to rename Chavez Elementary (MADISON)

There are no immediate plans in the Madison Metropolitan School District to rename a school following disturbing allegations against the late farm labor leader César Chávez. Chavez has been accused of decades of sexual abuse, according to an investigative report by The New York Times. The report alleges that Chávez abused and molested multiple women, including some underage girls. In Madison, there is an elementary school named after César Chávez. A district spokesperson says they are gathering information and monitoring developments. They did not indicate any plans to change the school name at this time.

Spectrum shutting down Fox Valley call center (APPLETON)

Telecom company Spectrum will be shutting down a Fox Valley call center. The company announced Thursday the closure of its tech support call center in Appleton will put 313 people out of a job. In a statement, Spectrum said it will be moving those jobs to other locations in an effort to save costs. The closure is set for May 21, and Spectrum is offering workers in Appleton positions in its Fond Du Lac call center.

Industrial accident sends three to hospital (JANESVILLE)

An industrial accident at a Janesville food packaging plant sends three people to the hospital. The Janesville Fire Department says a Wednesday steam over pressurization explosion injured three workers at NaturPak. Two people were sent to the UW-health burn unit in Madison, while the third was sent to a Janesville trauma center. A similar accident at the facility last month sent two people to the hospital. NaturPak packages and delivers food products for other companies. Both incidents remain under investigation.