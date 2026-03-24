Wisconsin AM News Summary

One arrested for serious bus crash near Green Bay (GREEN BAY)

A bus driver is in custody in connection with a charter bus crash Sunday which sent more than 30 people to the hospital. Brown County Jail records list 37-year-old Ghebry Figeuroa as booked in Sunday night on one count of operating while revoked, causing great bodily harm. He is the man who was driving 50 passengers from Chicago to a Casino in Michigan when he drove over an embankment and nearly hit a building in Green Bay. The accident caused injuries to over 30 people, with two in critical condition. Figueroa’s Facebook page lists him as the owner of Lucky Charter and Tours, based in Wheeling, Illinois. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Woman arrested for suspected homicide in Rock County (TURTLE, WI)

A teenager is dead and a 41-year-old Beloit woman is under arrest on suspicion of homicide following an incident in the town of Turtle. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Office says first responders were dispatched to a welfare check in the 200 block of East Gorton Street just before 8:00 Friday morning. Emergency personnel found a 14-year-old dead inside the home. 41-year-old Tyiece L. Oninski was placed under arrest and taken to a hospital for injuries severe enough that she’s not expected to appear in court until early next week.

The incident remains under investigation.

Man accused in death of toddler in Manitowoc County wants evidence thrown out (MANITOWOC)

An attorney for the man accused of killing a Manitowoc County toddler wants evidence thrown out in his case. 41-year-old Jesse Vang faces multiple charges including hiding a corpse and child abuse resulting in death in the 2024 death of 3-year-old Elijah Vue. His attorney wants the court to exclude the evidence gathered after police cadaver dogs alerted on his apartment and his car. Those dogs are trained to detect where dead bodies have been, but Vang’s attorney claims that since Elijah’s body was not found at either location, the dogs should not be trusted. He also states that he cannot communicate with a dog on the witness stand, so he is unable to cross-examine them. He is also asking for the case to be moved outside of Manitowoc County due to media publicity.

Tuesday is National Ag Day (UNDATED)

Today is National Agriculture Day, and Wisconsin agriculture leaders are highlighting the importance of local producers. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says programs like Something Special from Wisconsin and Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin help connect farmers with consumers. Secretary Randy Romanski says producers are facing challenges, including rising costs, market access, and international trade disruptions. Despite that, Wisconsin remains a major ag exporter—shipping nearly three billion dollars in food, forestry, and agricultural products last year.

Wisconsin joining lawsuit over conditions tied to USDA funding (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is joining a lawsuit against the Trump administration over new conditions tied to U.S. Department of Agriculture funding. Attorney General Josh Kaul is leading the suit alongside AGs from California, Illinois and Massachusetts. The suit claims the USDA is unlawfully requiring states to agree to new rules related to immigration, diversity, and gender identity. The attorneys general say those conditions are unrelated to the funding itself. Kaul says the changes put billions of dollars at risk, including money for SNAP, WIC, school lunches, and food assistance programs serving hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites.

Still time to enter DNR’s conservation stamp contest (UNDATED)

There’s still time to enter the Department of Natural Resources Conservation Stamp Design Contests. Winning artwork will appear on Wisconsin’s 2027 Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl conservation stamps, which help fund wildlife habitat, research and education statewide. Entries must be received or postmarked by August first, with judging set for August twenty‑second at the Waterfowl Hunters Expo in Oshkosh. Artists are encouraged to review contest rules and technical requirements before submitting. More details are available on the DNR’s Wildlife Stamp Contest webpage.

Evers announces new violence prevention grants (MADISON)

New state grants are intended to prevent violence in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Office of Violence Prevention on Monday announced nearly $15 million in grants will be awarded to help prevent crime and violence. According to a press release, the new program saw overwhelming interest with some 460 applications. Due to the high level of interest an additional $5 million in federal funding was added to $10 million in state funding to expand the grants. School districts, law enforcement agencies, nonprofits, firearm dealers, and government agencies in five categories will receive 73 separate grants ranging from approximately $5,000 to a maximum of $1.5 million. A list of recipients is available on the Office of Violence Prevention webpage.