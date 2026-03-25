Wisconsin AM News Summary

New MU poll finds increased attention on Wisconsin Supreme Court election (MILWAIUKEE)

A new Marquette Poll finds increased voter engagement in the April 7 Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor leads Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar 23% to 17% among registered voters, but 53% remain undecided. More voters are thinking about the matchup between the conservative Lazar and liberal Taylor, but over 60% of poll respondents report they haven’t heard enough about either candidate to form a solid opinion. Democrats heavily favor Taylor while Republicans back Lazar. The survey was conducted March 11-18, 2026, interviewing 850 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. For likely voters, the sample size is 597 with a margin of error of +/-5.3 percentage points.

Early in-person voting now open (UNDATED)

Early in-person voting is now open across Wisconsin. Communities are now able to offer early in person voting through April 5th. The top statewide race on the spring ballot is the State Supreme Court race between liberal judge Chris Taylor and conservative judge Maria Lazar. Local municipalities will have races for school boards and city and town alders. There are also over 70 local school district funding referendum questions. Find early voting availability in your area online at My Vote dot W I dot Gov or by calling your clerk’s office.

Daughter of Western WI state senator charged with stealing from his campaign (EAU CLAIRE)

The daughter of State Senator Jesse James of Altoona is facing charges for allegedly stealing from his campaign. Online court records show 30-year-old Elizabeth Ann Johnson of Eau Claire faces felony counts of filing false campaign reports and theft from a business. Prosecutors accuse Johnson of taking 32-thousand dollars from Senator James’ campaign account in 2024 and spending that money on her own business. Police say Johnson admitted to the thefts and paid back the money. She will be back in Eau Claire County Court for an initial appearance to the charges in May.

Baldwin and Johnson split on confirmation vote for Mullin to lead DHS (WASHINGTON)

Wisconsin’s U.S. senators split along party lines on the vote to confirm Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security secretary. The Oklahoma Republican has pledged to be a different leader than his controversial predecessor, Kristi Noem. Mullin was confirmed 54-45 in a Monday evening vote. Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson joined other Senate Republicans and two Democrats to confirm Mullin, while Democrat Tammy Baldwin voted against him. Neither senator released a statement following the vote, but Johnson had previously praised Mullin, while Baldwin had expressed skepticism, citing Mullin’s defense of Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s tactics during the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown and defense of federal agents who fatally shot two Minneapolis residents earlier this year. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was the only Republican to vote against Mullin’s confirmation.

Harley-Davidson announces unspecified workforce reduction (MILWAUKEE)

Harley-Davidson is laying off part of its workforce. A company spokesperson confirmed on Monday that some employees have been notified of a reduction in force that is impacting Harley’s global workforce, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The company did not detail the scale or geographic distribution of job cuts. In addition to its Milwaukee headquarters, Harley-Davidson has manufacturing plants in Menomonee Falls and Tomahawk, and a product development center in Wauwatosa with other facilities in the U.S. and internationally. Harley-Davidson reported profits of $339 million in 2025, down 26% from the previous year. The company also recently said it owed $67 million in Trump administration tariffs and is predicting tariffs will cost $75 to $105 million in 2026.

Lawmakers, family members of crash victims urge passage of Milwaukee camera safety program (MADISON)

Family members of crash victims and survivors joined state lawmakers at the Capitol this week to push for traffic safety cameras in Milwaukee. Supporters say the Safe Roads Save Lives Act would allow police to ticket drivers going 15 miles an hour or more over the speed limit. They argue cameras are proven to reduce serious crashes and hold dangerous drivers accountable. Despite bipartisan support, the proposal never received a vote this session. Lawmakers say it should be a priority when the legislature returns.

Former Wisconsin fire chief facing felony theft charges (PLAINFIELD)

A former Wisconsin fire chief is facing felony theft charges. The state Division of Criminal Justice announced Monday that 29-year-old Jeffrey Kessenich is charged in Waushara County Court with two felony counts of theft and one misdemeanor. He’s accused of stealing more than $112 thousand from December 2023 through September 2025 while serving as fire chief in the Village of Plainfield. According to the criminal complaint, Kessenich is alleged to have stolen village funds to make unauthorized personal purchases and unauthorized reimbursements to himself, moving misappropriated funds between different fire department accounts. DCI initiated its investigation following concerns raised by village officials and the Plainfield Police Department. Kessenich posted $10,000 cash bond on Monday.

Merrimac Ferry open for season (MERRIMAC)

The Merrimac Ferry is back in service for the 2026 season. Wisconsin’s only free ferry, the Colsac Three, connects Okee in Columbia County with Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7. Each crossing takes about seven minutes. During last year’s season, the ferry logged nearly 40‑thousand crossings, carrying more than 208‑thousand vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians. Riders can check ferry status online through 511 Wisconsin.