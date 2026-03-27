Wisconsin AM News Summary

NaturePak worker says conditions inside plant where two were killed were unsafe (JANESVILLE)

A worker inside the Janesville facility where two people were fatally injured blames poor engineering and a lack or proper safety mechanisms. On February 11th first responders were called to NaturPak where the door had blown off a pressurized broth-brewing kettle, and into the ceiling of the building. Two people were injured. March 18th, the door blew open on another kettle, killing two people and injuring another. According to a worker inside the plant, the room where the accidents happened houses 32 kettles and none have any sort of mechanism to prevents them from being opened while pressurized. The kettles aren’t supposed to be pressurized, but the pipes leading to them apparently become clogged with product as the kettles are often overfilled and over-boiled. While the business is known to employ a large number of Spanish-speaking employees, photos from the second floor where the two incidents occurred showed “Danger” signs only in English. OSHA has apparently competed an inspection of the facility and repairs are underway.

Wisconsin Supreme Court approves rule change for Wisconsin’s state bar exam (UNDATED)

Changes to the state bar exam could expand access to legal services in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has issued an order approving the changes, including adoption of the Uniform Bar Examination and a new process for transferring qualifying scores from other states.. Starting in July, applicants who earn a qualifying score of two‑sixty or higher may apply for admission without retaking the exam. Chief Justice Jill Karofsky says the move addresses challenges in recruiting and retaining attorneys, while maintaining professional standards. All applicants will still be required to complete Wisconsin‑specific legal education.

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing kangaroo (NECEDAH)

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing kangaroo. Chesney, the pants-wearing kangaroo, hopped away from Sunshine Farm near Necedah and is still on the loose. His owners are searching with a drone and say Chesney may be scared, so people are asked not to approach him. Despite early reports, Chesney was not wearing his pants when he escaped. Anyone who spots him should call Sunshine Farm directly. There’s more information on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Elections chairman reminds voters not to bet on their ballots (MADISON)

A reminder from the head of the Wisconsin Election Commission: don’t bet on the spring election. In a Tuesday post on Twitter, W E C chairman Ann Jacobs reminds voters that it is illegal to make a bet or wager on any election in which they’ve cast a ballot. A number of online platforms take bets for these sorts of things, but Jacobs urges us all to “save our money for playing euchre.” In-person early voting for the April election is now open.

City asks UW-Madison police to take down Flock camera from city pole (MADISON)

The fight over automated AI powered safety cameras continues in Madison. The State Journal reports that the city of Madison is requesting UW-Madison Police remove a camera operated by Flock Safety from a city owned utility pole in front of Memorial Union. Madison has a rule against the use of such cameras without authorization. Flock Safety’s systems constantly monitor and record license plates and other data for police departments to search at a later date. UW-Madison faculty is urging the campus to break its contract with Flock over privacy concerns.

Bond set at $2 million in parking ramp homicide (MADISON)

There’s a potential motive in the murder of a Cottage Grove woman earlier this week, in a parking ramp in downtown Madison. A criminal complaint says a Madison woman was upset the victim supported President Trump and accused her of being racist. 31-year-old Diamond Wallace of Madison was in Dane County Court on Wednesday on a 1st degree murder charge for the shooting of 61-year-old Christine Jones. Wallace and Jones had worked together at a downtown hotel until Wallace was fired last year. Police say Jones was headed to work when she was shot and killed on Sunday morning. Wallace’s bond was set at 2 million dollars.

Police say man on Sex Offender Registry brought Illinois girl to his home (SUN PRAIRIE)

A Sun Prairie man is arrested for having a child from Illinois brought to his home for sexual purposes. 27-year-old Chad Schroeder was arrested on Wednesday on numerous sexual assault charges. Police say Schroeder met the child through social media and used a rideshare service to bring the child from Harvard, Illinois to his Sun Prairie home where authorities say a sexual assault occurred. This is Sun Prairie Police Chief Kevin Warych (war-ick) said the victim in this case is, calling that “shocking” and “maddening.” Police say the child is safe and has been returned to the care of their family in Illinois. Schroeder was previously convicted of a child sex crime in Texas and is on Wisconsin’s Sex Offender Registry.

Beloit man charged in cyclist’s death in Fitchburg (MADISON)

A Beloit man who police say ran down a bicyclist is charged in Dane County Court with first-degree intentional homicide. 40-year-old Andrew Smith is accused of purposely driving onto a bike path in Fitchburg early Monday morning striking and killing a 59-year- old Madison man. After the hit and run, police say Smith rammed two squads in the PD’s parking lot. He was taken into custody at that point, but cops were unaware about the deadly bike path hit and run until the victim’s body was discovered around 3 hours later. There is a question of mental competency, so a hearing will be held next month. Smith’s bond has been set at 1-million dollars.