Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers lays out plans for school mental health services, gun control in State of the State Address (MADISON)

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants to improve mental health services for students. At Wednesday night’s State of the State Address, Evers announced a 300 million dollar plan to expand training for counselors, and improve what services are already in place including suicide prevention programs. Evers also called for common sense gun control, and announced investments in water quality and removing lead from water supplies. His proposals will face challenges in the Republican controlled legislature.

Republicans respond to Evers’ State of the State address (MADISON)

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says Evers’ laid out a long list of partisan demands that doesn’t bring Wisconsin together. Vos says Republican lawmakers will pass legislation that would reverse new Department of Public Instruction standards. Vos says Republican lawmakers will also pass legislation that requires all law enforcement in Wisconsin to cooperate with the immigration service to deport those who commit a serious crime and are being held in Wisconsin jails or prisons. During his State of the State speech, Evers called for funding for child care, gun control, and bipartisan efforts to address immigration.

Republican bill would reverse new DPI standards (MADISON)

Republican lawmakers are introducing legislation that would reverse new Department of Public Instruction state testing benchmarks. Those changes, announced last fall, included lowering the threshold for what is considered proficient and changing terms used to describe student performance. DPI started using “meeting expectations” rather than calling students “proficient,” while dropping use of “basic” and “below basic.” State Superintendent Jill Underly has said the new standards illustrate what students should know at a given grade level. The Republican bill would reset report card standards to levels set in 2019-2020, align grades 3-8 with national standards, and restore high school testing standards to levels set in the 2021-2022 school year. It would also require DPI to use the terms “below basic,” “basic,” “proficient” and “advanced” for pupil performance assessments.

Man accused of setting fire to Grothman’s office appears in court (FOND DU LAC)

Cash bond is set at $500,000 for a man accused of setting fire to Congressman Glenn Grothman’s office. Caiden Stachowicz is charged in Fond du Lac County court with arson, attempted burglary and making terrorist threats. According to the criminal complaint, Stakowitz set fire to Grothman’s office in Fond du Lac, causing minor damage early Sunday morning. He allegedly told police the act was in response to the banning of a social media platform, TikTok in the USA, which Grothman voted in favor for. Stachowicz faces up to 56 years in prison if convicted.

Speeding driver enters plea deal in crash that killed retired firefighter (MADISON)

A Madison man entered a plea agreement for a crash that killed a retired Madison firefighter.

Online court records show 40-year-old Michael Norsetter-Shiner entered a no contest plea in Dane County Court on Tuesday to homicide by negligently operating a vehicle. A judge accepted the plea and found Norsetter-Shiner guilty in the crash that killed 77-year-old Rodrick Anderson. Prosecutors said Norsetter-Shiner was racing another car and traveling at approximately 107 miles per hour before hitting Anderson’s SUV on Madison’s north side in November 2023. Norsetter-Shiner will be sentenced on April 10.

UW-Madison replaces head of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement (MADISON)

UW–Madison has replaced the leader of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement. WisPolitics reports Dr. LaVar Charleston will no longer head the division after concerns were raised about financial operations and fiscal judgments. Charleston has led the division for three years and will return to his backup appointment as clinical professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis. A release from the UW did not specify what the financial concerns were but that students should see no immediate impact, and that existing events and programs will continue under the temporary leadership of Provost Charles Isbell Jr. State Representative Dave Murphy chairs the Assembly committee on colleges and universities. He told WisPolitics that he didn’t feel the position was necessary, and that the division itself could be eliminated in favor of funneling dollars to the classroom.

Man accused of strip club arson fire (MENOMONIE)

A northwest Wisconsin man arrested for the alleged arson of a strip club. Investigators say the fire at Shooters Showgirls strip club in Elk Mound was intentional. Leads and surveillance footage led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Colton Jansen, of Comstock, said Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd on Tuesday evening. The establishment was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning and investigators determined it was caused by arson. Police said Jansen was interviewed, and he allegedly admitted his involvement. A motive was not given. He was arrested and booked in the Dunn County Jail on Tuesday, with formal charges pending.