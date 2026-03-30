Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin’s new Film Office is just getting started (UNDATED)

Three months after launching, Wisconsin’s new Film Office is already pitching the state as a competitive place to shoot movies and television. Director Veronica Pope says new tax incentives help level the playing field, offering productions up to one million dollars in credits, with five million available statewide each year. Pope says Wisconsin’s diverse landscapes, culture, and creative workforce are major draws — and production money staying here also boosts local economies and tourism. More information is available through Travel Wisconsin.

Thousands march across Wisconsin during third “No Kings” protests (UNDATED)

Thousands of people in Wisconsin participated in the latest “No Kings” demonstrations on Saturday. Protesters gathered in dozens3 of Wisconsin cities and towns, pushing back against what No Kings organizers describe as growing authoritarianism from President Donald Trump, such as his unilateral decision to launch a war with Iran and the federal immigration push in the Twin Cities. In Madison, police estimated 9,000 people took part in demonstrations including a march to the state Capitol. Thousands more rallied in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau, Eau Claire, La Crosse, and smaller communities across the state.

Timeline uncertain for new Foodshare ‘junk food’ restrictions (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Foodshare recipients will eventually be prohibited from buying soda and candy with those benefits. It’s unclear how soon those new restrictions will be in place for the more than 365,000 Wisconsin households that receive Foodshare. In addition to that “junk food” prohibition, legislation that Democratic Governor Tony Evers recently signed into law increases state funding for food assistance through the federally funded SNAP program. The bill which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support provides $72 million for administrative and staff costs in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. An agency spokesperson said the first implementation step is that DHS must develop a waiver subject to approval by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. DHS is also working to fill the newly funded positions as quickly as possible.

Lazar & Taylor meet Thursday in rescheduled debate (MADISON)

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates will participate in a rescheduled debate this week. The debate between appeals court judges Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar was scrubbed last week after Taylor had to receive treatment for kidney stones. Originally set to take place before an invited audience at Marquette Law School in Milwaukee, the debate will be held Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at WISN-TV in Madison without an audience. Election Day is Tuesday, April 7, with in person absentee voting already underway. Taylor is a liberal former state lawmaker from Madison, Lazar a conservative former assistant state attorney general and Waukesha County court judge. They are running for the seat held by retiring conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley.

Herb Kohl foundation recognizes more than 100 educators with annual awards (UNDATED)

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation is recognizing 115 Wisconsin educators with its 2026 awards. The foundation is distributing more than one‑point‑four million dollars statewide. One hundred teachers and 15 principals will each receive six‑thousand‑dollar awards, with an additional six‑thousand dollars going to their schools. The winners were chosen from more than 1,200 nominations and represent public, charter, and private schools across Wisconsin. The foundation says the honorees demonstrate leadership, excellence, and a commitment to student success.

Travel prices rise with oil prices (UNDATED)

Associated costs are increasing amid rising fuel prices due to the ongoing war with Iran. CBS 3 in Duluth reports the Madeline Island Ferry is raising its prices as fuel for the ferry tops 4 dollars 25 cents a gallon. Passenger rates are going up a dollar per round trip from Bayfield to the popular summer destination in Lake Superior, while vehicle rates are up anywhere from 2 to 4 dollars per trip. Airlines across the country are either raising ticket rates or simply cutting back on total trips. Oil prices closed Friday afternoon at over 100 dollars per barrel.

UW-Madison responds to call for Israel divestment from student government (MADISON)

UW Madison responds as student government continues to push for divestment from Israel. On Wednesday, the Associated Students of Madison passed a measure calling for the university to stop investing in Israeli businesses, citing UW’s previous decisions to pull investments from South Africa and Sudan over apartheid and genocide. Campus officials issued a statement which says state law prohibits the UW-System from participating in boycotts against Israel. The statement says A S M does not represent the University or the Board of Regents and that “resolutions that call for actions that would violate the law do not warrant further engagement.”

UPFRONT: WILL prepares to sue the state over online betting bill (MADISON)

A Wisconsin conservative think tank says it will sue the state if a bill to allow online sports betting is signed into law. Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty deputy counsel Lucas Weber tells WISN’s UPFRONT a plan to allow tribal casinos to handle the bets doesn’t get around the fact that the state constitution prohibits the legislature from allowing gambling. The bill will change the legal definition of ‘a bet’ to allow for the apps to collect wagers, something that Weber says is still unconstitutional.