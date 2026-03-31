Wisconsin AM News Summary

New law defines antisemitism in Wisconsin (MADISON)

A new, highly debated state law codifies a definition of antisemitism in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers signed the legislation last week. Wisconsin will use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. Proponents say that provides clear guidance amid rising levels of antisemitism. Critics say it will suppress pro-Palestinian speech and will open the state to First Amendment lawsuits.

Baldwin urges House vote on bill to restrict corporate housing ownership (WAUSAU)

Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin is encouraging the House to take up a Senate passed measure that would limit the number of single-family homes owned by corporations. The “21st Century ROAD to Housing Act” would prevent those corporations or firms from owning more than 350 homes and provide them with time to divest to get under that number. Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson was among the ten Senators to vote no on the bill which may or may not come to a vote in the House. Baldwin commented Monday during a discussion hosted by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

MMSD school staffer accused of taking, sharing photos of naked student (MADISON)

A staffer at a Madison elementary school faces charges for allegedly sharing photos of a naked student. 28-year-old Tatianna Jefferson is accused in Dane County Court of taking a photo of a nude developmentally disabled child and then sharing it. Police say Jefferson was caring for a special needs second grader who had a habit of disrobing in public, and allegedly admitted to taking the picture as a “dumb decision”. She also claimed she did not remember sharing the picture, but police were tipped off by several people who were sent the picture via social media. Jefferson is free on a signature bond, and will be back in court in May for a status conference.

Evers vetoes federal school voucher expansion for Wisconsin (MADISON)

Democratic Governor Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have required Wisconsin to expand its private school voucher program. The Republican controlled Legislature passed the bill earlier this year to bring Wisconsin into a federal expansion of school vouchers as part of President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. The Trump program incentivizes individuals to donate up to $1,700 to organizations providing private school tuition scholarships in exchange up to $1,700 in federal tax deductions. Evers is a former public-school teacher and state superintendent of schools and has long opposed private school vouchers. In his veto message, Evers said the bill would essentially reimburse donors for helping fund private schools. He said the nationwide voucher program lacks things like student achievement metrics and no school accountability measures.

DNR looking for outdoor safety instructors (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteers to help teach outdoor safety. The DNR needs certified instructors for hunter and bow education, ATV and UTV use, snowmobiling, and boating. The DNR says volunteer instructors play a key role in creating a safer outdoor environment across the state. Applicants must be at least 18, have experience in their area of interest, complete the required training, and pass a background check. To learn more or apply, visit the Wisconsin DNR’s Become a Volunteer Safety Instructor webpage.

Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany wants to end vehicle emission testing in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tom Tiffany says he wants to end vehicle emissions testing in southeastern Wisconsin. He calls the program costly and time‑consuming, especially for low‑income drivers with older vehicles. Tiffany says he would ask the Environmental Protection Agency for a waiver to eliminate the testing requirement. Republican lawmakers backing the plan say failure rates are low for newer vehicles. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson says clean air matters, but the region also faces pollution drifting in from Illinois and Indiana. Wisconsin has required vehicle emission testing for over 40 years, an it’s required for most 1996 and newer vehicles in seven southeastern Wisconsin counties.