Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers vetoes bills he says targeted LGBTQ youth (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed 5 bills which he said targeted LGBTQ youth. The Democratic governor said he’s made good on a promise to veto any legislation sent to him that hurts LGBTQ kids and Wisconsinites. Republican lawmakers blasted the vetoes, including legislation that would have allowed minors harmed by gender transition procedures to seek legal recourse, and bills that would have required athletic teams for males, females, or co-ed as assigned at birth. The governor vetoed the bills in a private ceremony at the Capitol, joined by LGBTQ kids, families, advocates, and community members.

Senate Oversight Committee calls on DOJ to drop outside lawyers (MADISON)

A state Senate Oversight Committee is recommending major changes to how Wisconsin’s Department of Justice handles legal work. Following an investigation, the committee wants DOJ to terminate all current contracts with outside attorneys, arguing only state employees should prosecute Wisconsin citizens. Republicans say the practice opens the door to activist influence, while Democrats counter the hearings were used to score political points. The panel is also urging new legislation to make the restriction clear.

DNR looking for volunteers to monitor endangered species (UNDATED)

Help protect Wisconsin’s endangered species. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to help monitor rare and endangered species across the state in 2026. Community scientists of all skill levels can take part—surveying plants and animals and helping track threats like habitat loss, disease and climate change. Last year, volunteers collected data in nearly every Wisconsin county. Training and coordination are supported by the state’s Endangered Resources Fund. More details are available on the DNR’s website.

Evers and DWD award worker training grants (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers announces worker training grants. Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development are awarding more than $1.5 million in worker training grants through the Wisconsin Fast Forward program. The funding will help 19 employers train more than 700 workers for high‑demand jobs in construction, childcare, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation. Training includes EMTs in Winnebago County, childcare workers in Milwaukee County, and commercial drivers in Waukesha County. According to the governor’s office, the grants will help fill critical workforce needs while boosting wages statewide.

Western Wisconsin church threatened, police clear scene after arrest (HUDSON)

Police respond to a threat at a church in western Wisconsin. Tuesday morning, residents had been told to evacuate the area around Faith Community Church in Hudson. On social media, the church said they received a written message threatening the building and police had been contacted. Just after noon on Tuesday, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat to the public. Authorities said a person was in custody in connection with the incident. No other details were released at this time.

Fox 11: Fox Valley agency Newcap closes doors immediately (APPLETON)

An embattled Fox Valley community support organization is closing down immediately. Fox 11 News in Green Bay reports Newcap in Appleton closed as of Tuesday morning. The agency was responsible for distributing federal and state grants to needy families. An audit conducted last year found the organization had a more than $2 million deficit in 2024. Whistleblowers told the station that Newcap executives had been receiving inflated salaries and spending grant money on expensive corporate retreats. It’s unclear what will happen to the 100 people employed by Newcap or what agency will take over its role in the 10 northeastern Wisconsin counties it serves.

Southern Wisconsin poultry farm lays off workers after multiple bird flu cases (LAKE MILLS)

A southern Wisconsin poultry company is laying off employees in the wake of bird flu outbreaks. Daybreak Foods announced Tuesday it was laying off over 80 people as of Wednesday. In a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the company said it expects those layoffs to last until at least September. The company’s farms in Palmyra and Whitewater were hit earlier this year with three cases of avian influenza and flocks were repeatedly depopulated. The company also saw a string of outbreaks last year.

Artistic light memorializes victim of drunk driver (STEVENS POINT)

A newly installed artistic light along the Wisconsin River in downtown Stevens Point pays tribute to a young life lost to drunk driving. Called “Tiny Dancer,” it’s dedicated to the memory of Hannah Goman, who was 20-years-old when she was killed in a 2022 crash with a drunk driver in Winona, Minnesota. Her mother, Michelle Strasser-Goman was at Tuesday’s dedication, and said she hopes it causes people to make better decisions before getting behind the wheel. Hannah was a student at Winona State University at the time of her death. 35-year-old Adam Anderson was convicted in the fatal wrong way crash and sentenced to four years in prison.

Judicial panel can’t rule on Wisconsin congressional maps (MADISON)

A judicial panel cannot act on Wisconsin’s congressional district map. WisPolitics reports that a three-judge panel ruled on Tuesday that it lacks authority to overturn a map approved by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2022, when conservative justices held a 4-3 majority. The judges dismissed a Democratic lawsuit challenging the lines for Wisconsin’s seven House districts as a partisan gerrymander. The state Supreme Court appointed two three-judge panels to handle separate challenges to the map, which has helped produce a 6-2 Republican majority in Wisconsin’s House delegation. The three judges noted the Supreme Court did not provide guidance on their authority in handling the suit and granted a motion to dismiss filed by Republican House members and others. A second three-judge panel is still considering a lawsuit that claims the map is an anti-competitive gerrymander. That’s scheduled to go to trial in 2027.