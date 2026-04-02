Wisconsin AM News Summary

WisDOT launches distracted driving campaign (WEST BEND)

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds drivers “Buckle Up, Phone Down.” April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and this year’s WisDOT campaign brings back public service announcements created in 2025 that feature the Schwartz family of Mayville.

Casey Schwartz’s wife, Casey Lynn, her son Gus and their unborn child were killed in a 2022 distracted driving crash. Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Kristina Boardman joined WisDOT staff and officials from West Bend this week to launch the anti-distracted driving campaign. According to WisDOT distracted driving is a factor in more than 9,000 crashes every year in Wisconsin. Boardman said stopping them is central to the agency’s safety mission of reaching zero preventable traffic deaths.

DNR records 13 fatalities in 2025-’26 snowmobile season (UNDATED)

There were 13 fatalities in Wisconsin’s now concluded snowmobile season. That’s according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Fatal Crash Summaries for this year and 2025. The crashes occurred between December 13 in Winnebago County and the most recent on February 25 in Bayfield County. Crash victims were all males between the ages of 15 and 76. Only two, from Minnesota and Illinois, had completed a recommended safety certification although four others were listed as “pending.” Two of operators were not wearing helmets, and alcohol was involved in at least three crashes, with results pending on eight others. All snowmobile trails in the state are now closed.

Elections Commission says it may be too late to mail your absentee ballot (MADISON)

If you still haven’t turned in your absentee ballot for the Spring Election, don’t put it in the mail. The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday reminded voters that a ballot mailed on Thursday might not make it to your clerk’s office in time to be counted next Tuesday. Instead, they recommend you take it to a ballot drop off point like a valid drop box or an early election site. In person early voting is available until Sunday in many municipalities. Find out more by logging on to My Vote dot W I dot Gov.

We Energies, WPS seek rate hikes over next two years (UNDATED)

We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service want to raise residential electric bills again. The parent company of the utilities submitted its request to the Public Service Commission on Wednesday. Average residential bills for both companies would go up about 20 dollars per month by 2028. Much of the increase comes to pay for conversion from coal to cleaner energy systems, and an overall expansion to power proposed data centers. WEC Energy Group says it will shield residential customers from paying for power to data centers. The Public Service Commission would have to sign off on the rate hikes for them to go into effect.

UW Health urging people to become organ donors during National Donate Life Month (UNDATED)

April is National Donate Life Month, and UW Health is encouraging people to consider becoming organ, eye, and tissue donors. Doctors say most people are eligible, as age and medical history are no longer major barriers in many cases. There are roughly 1,500 people in Wisconsin currently waiting for an organ transplant, most of them in need of a kidney. UW Health also urges people to talk with loved ones about their wishes, saying those conversations can ease decisions during medical emergencies. More information is available on UW Health’s website.

Clean Wisconsin joining lawsuit against Trump administration over coal plant pollution limits (UNDATED)

Clean Wisconsin is suing the Trump administration over the rollback of pollution limits for coal plants. The suit targets the repeal of Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, which Clean Wisconsin says cut mercury pollution by more than 90 percent since 2015 and reduced risks of cancer, heart and lung disease. The lawsuit also challenges reduced emissions monitoring. In Wisconsin, mercury contamination has led to fish consumption advisories on more than 100 inland waters and both Great Lakes.