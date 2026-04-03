Wisconsin AM News Summary

Rothman tells Regents he’s not leaving (MADISON)

Universities of Wisconsin System Jay Rothman says he’s not leaving. As first reported by the Associated Press on Thursday, Rothman has been told by the Board of Regents to either resign or be fired. In a March 26 letter to the Regents, Rothman said he’s been given no reason for the ultimatum and has no intention of stepping down. “I do not believe my resignation at this time is in the best interests of either the Universities of Wisconsin or the state of Wisconsin.” Rothman also sent a letter to Regent President Amy Bogost, who said “the Board is responsible for the leadership of the Universities of Wisconsin and is having discussions about its future.” She said the board does not comment on personnel matters.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates clash in debate (UNDATED)

Two candidates for Wisconsin’s open Supreme Court seat hit the debate stage Thursday night, trading sharp criticism over judicial philosophy and abortion rights. Conservative candidate Maria Lazar says judges should strictly interpret the law, not advance personal agendas. Liberal candidate Chris Taylor accuses Lazar of repeatedly ignoring the law, including a ruling on voter information later overturned by the state Supreme Court. The candidates also sparred over Wisconsin’s abortion ban. Taylor says there’s never been a candidate more extreme on the issues of reproductive healthcare than Lazar, but Lazar says Taylor’s stance on abortion isn’t in line with what the people of Wisconsin think. If Lazar wins the court’s liberal majority would be 4-3, but if Taylor win’s it would expand to 5-2. The election is next Tuesday.

April proclaimed Autism Acceptance Month (UNDATED)

Advocates and lawmakers gathered Thursday to mark Autism Acceptance Day, highlighting the importance of moving beyond awareness to action. Autism Society of Wisconsin executive director Kristen Engel says true acceptance means understanding and supporting people on the spectrum every day. Fourth‑grader Ethan Davis, diagnosed with autism at one year old, and advocate Erin Miller with People First Wisconsin shared personal stories about the wide range of strengths and challenges autistic individuals experience. Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed April as Autism Acceptance Month.

Online sports betting bill sent to governor’s desk (MADISON)

A bill to legalize online sports betting in Wisconsin is now awaiting action from Governor Tony Evers. The legislation would expand Wisconsin’s definition of a bet to allow online sports wagering. It would also let the governor renegotiate gaming compacts with tribal nations, as long as betting servers remain on tribal land. Last month, eight of Wisconsin’s eleven federally recognized tribes signed a letter supporting the bill, though the Menominee Indian Tribe, Oneida Nation and Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa did not sign on. Governor Evers says he wants all tribes included in the discussion. He has until next Thursday to sign the bill or veto it.

Dane County Farmer’s Market returns April 11 (MADISON)

The inaugural weekend for a Madison tradition is just around the corner. The Dane County Farmer’s Market returns to the Capitol Square a week from this Saturday on April 11. The weekly market brings in over 100 vendors and farms to the inner circle around the Capitol building. The market runs from 6 am to 2 pm, and drivers are reminded to take their time downtown because of the increase in traffic.

Green Bay clerk’s office accidentally delivers two absentee ballots to some voters (GREEN BAY)

Green Bay officials apologize after the city clerk sends out extra absentee ballots. W L U K TV reports the clerk’s office mistakenly delivered over 150 ballots to people who had already received one. Clerk Celestine Jeffreys says the mailing labels were double printed by mistake during the March blizzard. Voters who received duplicate ballots should only fill out one and destroy the other. Jefferies says her office will be checking the returns both during the election and during canvassing to make sure no double votes are counted.

Ruby’s Pantry ceases operations (UNDATED)

A nonprofit food shelf provider abruptly ceases operations. Ruby’s Pantry partnered with local organizations to distribute food at reduced cost in 120 communities in four Upper Midwest states, including Wisconsin. The closures were announced on the Ruby’s Pantry website on Tuesday, citing financial challenges. Named after Burnett County Wisconsin native Ruby Flodin, the faith-based organization was established in 2003 to help combat food insecurity. Site coordinators partnered with food manufacturers, distributors and producers to gather surplus food. Volunteers distributed food bundles monthly to recipients, who paid $25 for $150 worth of groceries. In addition to serving many rural Wisconsin communities, Ruby’s Pantry also had locations in Eau Claire, Wausau, Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh and Sheboygan.