Wisconsin AM News Summary

Elections Commission is ready for the Spring Election, says Wolfe (UNDATED)

It’s time for the Spring Election and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is ready to handle any irregularities. Administrator Meagan Wolfe says recent statements and executive orders from the White House will not affect state elections. Local clerks have already collected over 450-thousand absentee ballots, cast either in person or mailed in. That will, as usual, take some time to tabulate on election day. “Particularly in larger cities that have a lot of absentee ballots to process, such as Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine, Kenosha, Election officials, they’re always going to prioritize accuracy over speed.” Polls open today (Tuesday) at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Be sure to bring along a photo ID and proof of residence, and remember you can register to vote at the polls. If you want to find your polling place or see your ballot before you go vote, head to http://myvote.wi.gov.

Tiffany says he’d sign no tax on tips and overtime bills (UNDATED)

Republican candidate for Governor Tom Tiffany says he’ll make good on a promise sign no state tax on overtime pay or tips legislation, after both bills were vetoed by Governor Tony Evers. The 7th District Congressman says it’s working at the federal level, so there’s no reason it can’t work here. Evers said he vetoed the overtime bill because salaried workers would be taxed differently than those who receive overtime. Tiffany says he doesn’t buy that. Tiffany says if he’s elected the legislature should expect to see the proposal return right away, either through a stand-alone bill or a proposal in the 20-27 budget. With Evers not seeking a third term Tiffany will face one of a crowded field of Democrats in November, following an August primary.

Evers signs bills to release PFAS funds (MADISON)

PFAS funding is released as Governor Tony Evers signs a pair of bills. The Democratic governor prioritized efforts to address PFAS contamination as part of his legislative agenda. Following months of negotiations with Republican lawmakers, Evers on Monday signed the bills to facilitate release of $125 million from the PFAS Trust Fund to combat “forever chemicals” contamination statewide. The bipartisan Assembly Bill 130 and Assembly Bill 131 passed the state Senate unanimously last month. The $125 million was allocated as part of the 2023-24 state budget, but Evers vetoed the legislation, calling it “not good enough.” The bills he signed will allocate some $80 million from the trust fund to a community grant program, and amend the state’s Spills Law so fire departments, farmers, landowners, and some business owners, will not be held liable for PFAS contamination they didn’t cause.

Rothman could be fired as Regents meet Tuesday (MADISON)

The Board of Regents will meet Tuesday to consider the future of Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman. While a statement from Regent President Amy Bogost does not specifically state that Rothman will be fired, it calls into question Rothman’s assertion last week that he has not been given a reason for being asked to resign and would be fired if he doesn’t. Bogost said that Rothman “was not without notice, nor was this process sudden. The Board has engaged with President Rothman in good-faith discussions over the past several months.” As an at-will employee of the Board of Regents, the System President serves at the pleasure of the Board, which bears the responsibility of determining whether its chosen leader continues to hold its confidence. The Board is scheduled to meet at 5:00.

Federal judge denies new trial for Dugan (MILWAUKEE)

There will be no new trial for a former Milwaukee County judge. Federal Judge Lynn Adelman on Monday rejected a request for a new trial and acquittal for Hannah Dugan, who was previously convicted of felony obstruction. The case stems from a well-publicized incident at the Milwaukee County Courthouse last April in which Dugan was accused of interfering with federal agents attempting to arrest an undocumented man outside her courtroom. The request for the reviews was placed in December – after Dugan was found guilty. A federal jury found Dugan not guilty of a second count. She resigned from the bench in January.

DNR reminding you to be aware of black bear encounters (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding you to be bear aware as black bears emerge from their winter dens. As warmer weather draws more people outdoors, the DNR says bear sightings and encounters increase across the state. Black bears, especially active in spring, are often drawn to neighborhoods by food smells. Officials urge people to secure trash, remove bird feeders, bring pet food inside, and clean grills. If you encounter a bear, stay calm, make loud noises, and give it a clear escape route. The DNR says prevention is the best protection against black bear encounters. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.

New data shows Wisconsin is losing teacher retention (UNDATED)

New data tracks losses in the teaching profession in Wisconsin. A report from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction shows just fifty‑two percent of new teachers are still in K-12 public school classrooms by their eighth year. Retention is even lower among special education teachers, at just forty‑three percent. The report also finds nearly thirty percent of newly trained educators never enter Wisconsin classrooms. State Superintendent Jill Underly says pay remains a key issue, noting mid‑career teacher compensation is more than twenty percent lower than in 2010, after inflation. Underly warns without stronger state investment, Wisconsin’s educator shortage will continue to grow.