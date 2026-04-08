Wisconsin AM News Summary

Regents fire Rothman (MADISON)

Jay Rothman is fired as President of the Universities of Wisconsin. The Board of Regents vote came Tuesday afternoon following a half hour closed session and a statement from Regent President Amy Bogost. Bogost said “the Universities of Wisconsin must be led with a clear vision that both protects and strengthens our flagship, supports our comprehensive universities, and ensures we are meeting the evolving needs of our students’ workforce and communities across all 72 counties. ” There were no other comments. The vote came just days after reports that the Regents requested that Rothman either resign or be fired. Rothman said he would not resign without knowing what he did wrong. Bogost said Regents have shared results of a performance review with Rothman but provided no details on complaints or shortcomings. The chair of the state Assembly’s Committee on Colleges and Universities has promised to schedule a public hearing on the matter.

New regulations for Wisconsin’s upcoming inland fishing season (UNDATED)

There are new regulations for Wisconsin’s general inland fishing season which opens in less than a month. The Department of Natural Resources says the 2026–27 general inland fishing season opens statewide May 2nd. The DNR is reminding anglers to review new regulations before heading out. Among the changes: inland trout season opened April fourth and runs through October 15th, the muskie season now opens statewide May second, and a catch‑and‑release sturgeon season starts June sixth on select waters. Anyone sixteen and older needs a fishing license, available through the DNR’s Go Wild system. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.

Hospital costs in Wisconsin rising faster than incomes (UNDATED)

Hospital costs in Wisconsin are rising far faster than family paychecks, according to a new report. Analysis from the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy finds hospital service costs have climbed nearly three times faster than the state’s median household income. The report also shows Wisconsin hospitals charge the fourth‑highest prices in the nation for family health insurance premiums. Researchers say greater price transparency could play a key role in slowing the growth of healthcare costs for patients.

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson breaks from Trump over latest Iran threat (UNDATED)

Senator Ron Johnson breaks from Donald Trump over the president’s latest threats against Iran. Speaking on the John Solomon Reports podcast on Monday, the Wisconsin Republican says he hopes the president is using “bluster” and stressed the U.S. is not at war with the Iranian people. Johnson, usually a dependable Trump ally, says he doesn’t want the U.S. to start blowing up civilian infrastructure. Johnson’s comments follow threats to target bridges and power plants if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Critics warn such strikes could injure and kill civilians and violate international law. Democrats say it amounts to war crimes.

Love My Air Wisconsin expands to Madison (MADISON)

Madison residents now have access to real-time air quality data. The Love My Air Wisconsin website provides real-time air quality data to help schools and families make informed decisions about exposure to pollution. Love My Air began in 2018 in the City of Denver, and the Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin launched the Wisconsin program, installing air quality sensors at 15 schools in partnership with Milwaukee Public Schools. The City of Madison has joined the initiative which displays hour-by-hour data on fine particulate matter, that can cause serious health problems when breathed in. Users can explore sensor readings, view air quality trends in their neighborhoods, and learn about actions to reduce exposure.

Workplace Safety Awards announced (UNDATED)

Recognition for workplace safety in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Safety Council announced winners of the organization’s 32nd annual Workplace Safety Awards this week. Sponsored by the Department of Workforce Development and M3 Insurance, they honor employers that demonstrate a commitment to workplace safety. The awards were distributed based on company size in three categories: Manufacturing; Agriculture, Transportation, Utilities & Other; and Construction.

This year’s recipients are:

Hydrite Chemical Co. – La Crosse

Land O’Lakes, Inc. – Kiel

Charter Wire LLC – Milwaukee

Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc. – Marshfield

Sargento – Plymouth

Quad – Franklin

Colony Brands, Inc. – Monroe

Great Lakes Roofing Corporation – Germantown

JP Cullen – Janesville