Wisconsin AM News Summary

Following Rothman firing, committee set to hold hearing on Regents conformation (MADISON)

Questions remain after the firing of Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman. Business group leaders and lawmakers say the move by the UW Board of Regents is difficult to understand. Rachel Ver Velde with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce says the Regents praised Rothman’s performance, then dismissed him anyway. Republican lawmakers are now seeking answers. State Senator Rob Hutton says unconfirmed Regents will be questioned at a hearing today, calling the decision disruptive to the system. In an interview airing Sunday on WISN’s UpFront, Rothman says he won’t fight the decision, but still doesn’t know why he was fired.

‘We got our butts kicked” – Tiffany reacts to state Supreme Court loss (MADISON)

The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is reacting to the results of Tuesday’s state Supreme Court election.

Congressman Tom Tiffany acknowledged Republicans suffered a major loss, after liberal judge Chris Taylor won with about sixty percent of the statewide vote. Speaking with reporters at the Capitol in Madison, Tiffany said every election is different, and his campaign is now fully focused on November. Tiffany said the key to winning the general election will be boosting turnout among conservative‑leaning voters. He declined to comment on criticism of state Republican Party chair Brian Schimming, saying party leadership will handle that while he concentrates on the governor’s race. Tiffany has already earned former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and will face a Democratic challenger following the August primary.

Evers signs NIL bill with partial veto (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers signs a bill funding UW – Madison’s NIL deals. $14.6 million will go towards to the University’s athletic department, while also writing existing name‑image‑likeness practices into state law. Evers issued a partial veto to adjust language he said could cause confusion about how the money can be used, giving UW more flexibility to manage athletic facility debt. While UW–Madison will receive the largest share, the law also directs $200,000 each to UW–Milwaukee and UW–Green Bay for athletic facility debt service. It also formalizes rules allowing student‑athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, while barring endorsements of tobacco, alcohol, gambling or illegal activity. It also creates a new public‑records exemption for NIL agreements. Evers signed and vetoed a number of bills on Wednesday.

Spending on state Supreme Court race far less than 2025 record (UNDATED)

Tracking spending the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court. The Brennan Center for Justice spending tracker showed total spending on television ads of just under $3.6 million. The bulk – $2,932,549 – by the campaign of liberal Appeals Court Judge and former Democratic state lawmaker Chris Taylor, who won 60% of the vote. Conservative Judge Maria Lazar spent $332,072, outside groups spent a total of $329,003 on TV ads across both campaigns. Those amounts are dwarfed by last year’s record setting Supreme Court race, in which total spending by the campaigns and outside groups – including Elon Musk – exceeded $100,300,000.

No charges to be filed against Green Bay mayor over listening devices at city hall (FOND DU LAC)

No charges will be filed against Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich for recording devices installed at City Hall. Microphones were installed in 2021 and 2022 at Genrich’s direction, though they were removed after a court’s order in March 2023. The case was reviewed for possible criminal charges by West Allis police. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney was appointed as a special prosecutor to review the case. Toney, a Republican, consulted with former Democratic Door County District Attorney Joan Korb to create a bipartisan review. Noting that Genrich acted with the advice of the city attorney, Toney said charges are not warranted.

Michelin to tour Milwaukee, other Midwest cities for inclusion into Michelin Guide (UNDATED)

Milwaukee will be joining a number of other Midwest cities for inclusion in the Michelin Guide. The publication tours restaurants across the world to showcase the best a city has to offer, and a Michelin star can propel lesser known venues to notoriety. Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Willams Smith says the decision by Michelin to include Milwaukee shows it is one of the best culinary destinations in the world. The other cities on the list are Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, and Pittsburgh.

Democratic governor candidates discuss health plans for Wisconsin (UNDATED)

At a forum hosted by Wisconsin Health News, Democratic governor candidates including Joel Brennan, Missy Hughes, Mandela Barnes, Sarah Rodriquez, Kelda Roys, Francesca Hong, and David Crowley focused on lowering costs, expanding access, and strengthening rural care. Several backs a public health insurance option, while others emphasized Medicaid expansion, workforce shortages, mental health care, and addressing social factors like housing and food access. Candidates also discussed reducing red tape and stabilizing rural hospitals. Organizers say they hope to host Republican candidate Tom Tiffany for a similar discussion. Wisconsin’s partisan primary election is August 11th.

Madison man arrested in Illinois with nearly one hundred pounds of meth (BLOOMINGTON, IL)

Nearly one hundred pounds of methamphetamine is off the street after a traffic stop involving a Madison man. Illinois State Police arrested 25‑year‑old Ivan Kuckuk on Monday after a trooper stopped his car on eastbound Interstate 74 near Bloomington, Illinois. During a search of the vehicle, authorities say they found multiple packages of methamphetamine totaling nearly one hundred pounds, with an estimated street value of three‑point‑six million dollars. Kuckuk is facing a meth trafficking charge and is being held in the McLean County Jail.