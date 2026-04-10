Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers signs bill into law legalizing online sports betting in Wisconsin (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers signs a bill into law that will legalize online sports betting in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor signed the bill Thursday. It allows online sports betting, provided wagers are placed through servers located on tribal lands. Supporters say it creates needed regulations and consumer protections. Opponents argue expanded access could lead to increased gambling addictions. The Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling estimates between 300 and 350,000 Wisconsinites struggle with some level of a gambling problem. While approving the measure, Evers also called on Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized tribes to develop a plan that ensures equal opportunity. The bill passed with bipartisan support and backing from the tribes, who urged the governor to sign it into law.

Regents say Rothman unwilling to make needed changes at UW System (MADISON)

At the Capitol on Thursday, Universities of Wisconsin System Regents told their side of the story following this week’s firing of President Jay Rothman. Called on short notice to appear before a state Senate committee, Regent President Amy Bogost took issue “the media circuit” Rothman has been on. Rothman has said he still doesn’t know why he was fired. Bogost said that makes her sad, because Rothman has

worked tirelessly for the universities. Rothman has been unwilling to make much needed changes, according to Bogost and Regent Timothy Nixon of Green Bay, who said he thinks ” the apple cart needs some upsetting.” Committee chair, Senator Rob Hutton, said he was dismayed that Bogost and Nixon were unable to provide any documentation on the performance reviews that led to Rothman’s termination.

Wisconsin rolls out plan for $31 million in opioid settlement funds (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is rolling out a plan to invest 31 million dollars in opioid settlement funds to fight opioid misuse statewide. The money will support prevention, overdose and disease prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts. DHS says the plan was shaped by public input and will sustain programs already showing success. Nine million dollars will go directly to Wisconsin’s tribal nations, with flexibility for each tribe to set its own priorities. State data shows opioid deaths in Wisconsin dropped more than 42% from 2023 to 2024.

DNR looking for feedback on 2026 deer season (UNDATED)

Wisconsin deer hunters are being asked for their input on the 2026 deer season. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public feedback on deer harvest quotas, season structure and management goals through Wisconsin’s Citizen Deer Advisory Councils. Each council meets annually to review herd health, harvest data and local concerns like crop damage. This year includes new habitat‑based management units in the northern forest and updated metro subunits in the southeast. Online input opens runs through April 12, with in‑person meetings scheduled statewide later this month. More info can be found on the DNR’s website.

Flooding on Shioc River in eastern Wisconsin (SHIOCTON)

An eastern Wisconsin community is facing floods after a dike was compromised. Residents in Shiocton are keeping a close eye on the Shioc River after an embankment had a partial failure on Wednesday. Several farm fields were flooded out, and the water threatened a pair of homes. Water levels on the nearby Wolf River which runs through Shiocton are in the minor flooding stage at just under 13 feet as of Thursday evening.

Evers signs Dreamers work bill into law (MADISON)

A bill signed into law by Governor Tony Evers gives legal immigrants more options at finding work. The bill passed the Legislature earlier this month. It allows people on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as Dreamers, access to professional credentials. Governor Evers says that will help Dreamers find good paying jobs and continue their integration into the economy. “We’re doing the right thing for our state and our economy, too, by making sure smart, talented, and capable people can join our workforce in high-need areas.” There are about 51-hundred Dreamers currently living in the state.

No charges for Diny in drop box move (WAUSAU)

No charges for Wausau Mayor Doug Diny on accusations that he moved a municipal drop box prior to the 2024 election. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has determined the facts of the case do not prove any violations “beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to a press release issued on Wednesday. Diny moved a locked, unsecured municipal dropbox into his office after it was left outside City Hall over a weekend, though Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde had intended for the box to be installed and opened to receive completed absentee ballots and other official correspondence, leading her to turn the case over to investigators as an election irregularity. Diny was previously found in violation of the city’s ethics code for his actions, though the Ethics Board did little more than issue a slap on the wrist.

Nonprofit CEO pleads guilty in parking spot confrontation (MADISON)

The CEO of a Madison nonprofit has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a disturbance over a parking spot. 46-year-old Brandi Grayson Tuck, who heads Urban Triage, entered the plea to three misdemeanor charges. She was referred to the First Offender Program. Last December, Tuck and Maia Pearson, who is the vice president of the Madison school board, were arrested for causing a disturbance over a reserved parking spot downtown. Tuck was accused of becoming aggressive when she was told to move her vehicle. Cops were then called and both women refused to get out of the vehicle. Tuck had also been charged in a separate incident from last summer when she reportedly broke open a door at the home of an ex boyfriend.