Wisconsin AM News Summary

Tiffany pledges BadgerCare audit if elected (MADISON)

Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany predicted an audit of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the state’s Medicaid program “will find millions, if not tens of millions of dollars” in misdirected funds. Speaking with reporters in Madison last week, the 7th District congressman promised a full DHS audit if he’s elected in November. He also promised to implement a work requirement for people on BadgerCare. Tiffany said transparency in healthcare funding will provide patients with greater choice and competition. His comments came on the same day the seven Democratic candidates participated in a forum hosted by Wisconsin Health News.

Coin flip decides village trustee election in Barron County (ALMENA)

In Northwest Wisconsin, an election decided by a coin flip. Almena is a village of just over 700 residents in Barron County. Last Tuesday’s election had three seats for village trustee, with five candidates on the ballot. As results were tallied, the third and fourth candidates each had 65 votes, a tie. Village clerk-treasurer Kim Bauer said the candidates, Derrick Koehn and incumbent Kathy Rockow were contacted and met for a coin flip. Rockow chose heads. The coin flip was tails, meaning Koehn won. Rockow could call for a recount, but Bauer said no one is challenging the results and the coin flip stands.

One injured, one arrested after shooting near UW-Oshkosh (OSHKOSH)

STATIONS: Watch for dating

One person is under arrest after a shooting near UW-Oshkosh UW-Oshkosh police say the shooting happened Saturday night around 7pm. Officers were already nearby handling a pub crawl when they heard the incident and found a 17-year-old Oshkosh teen injured. Police arrested a 23-year-old Omro man less than an hour after the incident. The condition of the victim and the name of the suspect have not been released.

4-year-old shoots young sibling in Fond Du Lac County (LAMARTINE)

Fond Du Lac County deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old fatally shot a 2 year old sibling. The shooting happened Friday morning in the town of Lamartine. Deputies say a parent left three children in their vehicle alone while heading back inside their home to retrieve something. The 4 year old found a loaded, unsecured firearm in the center console of the vehicle, which discharged, killing the infant at the scene. The family is cooperating in the investigation.

UW-Madison research staffer arrested in connection with chemical leak (MADISON)

A UW-Madison research employee is under arrest after an accidental chemical release at a lab on campus last week. UW-Madison police say the incident occurred Tuesday at a lab, when someone smelled an unknown odor coming from an office. Police and the Madison Fire Hazmat team cleared the scene, and started an investigation. Officers arrested 41-year-old Makoto Kuroda on charges of recklessly endangering safety after Kuroda allegedly confessed to the incident. Campus officials have not stated what the chemical was.

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week (UNDATED)

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, and Wisconsin Emergency Management is reminding residents to be prepared before storms hit. Public Information Officer Katie Rousonelos says it’s important to know your safe spot during a tornado warning — ideally a basement or an interior room away from windows. Apartment residents should head to the lowest level possible. She also recommends having an emergency plan, a way to communicate with family, and an emergency kit with food, water, flashlights, batteries, and items for kids. More preparedness tips are available on the Wisconsin Emergency Management website.

Utility shutoff moratorium ends Wednesday (UNDATED)

Time is running out for Wisconsin utility customers who are behind on their bills to get help. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin says the annual winter moratorium on utility disconnections ends Wednesday. After that, electric and natural gas customers who haven’t made payment arrangements could face shutoffs. The PSC is encouraging anyone falling behind to contact their utility as soon as possible to set up a payment plan. Customers may also qualify for help through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program. Applications are available online at energybenefit.wi.gov.

Native students can now wear tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies (UNDATED)

Wisconsin Native students can now wear traditional tribal regalia at graduation ceremonies. A new law signed by Governor Tony Evers bars public and charter schools from prohibiting tribal regalia for Native students who are tribal members, descendants, or eligible for membership. Some schools already allow students to wear regalia, but there hasn’t been statewide clarity in the issue. Tribal leaders say the law is an important step toward respecting cultural identity and inclusion in Wisconsin schools.