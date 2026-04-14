Wisconsin AM News Summary

Ready for world’s largest trivia contest (STEVENS POINT)

The city of Stevens Point is preparing for Trivia weekend – and the economic boost that comes along with it. Mayor Mike Wiza says welcoming players from across the country and around the world for a weekend of competition and camaraderie adds up. Billed as the world’s largest, this year’s trivia theme is “the Love Contest.” Questions begin Friday at 6 PM and continue all weekend on UW Stevens Point radio station WWSP.

Family identifies man killed in officer involved shooting (SUPERIOR)

The family of a man killed in an officer involved shooting in Superior last week have identified him. Northern News Now reported that a group gathered outside the Douglas County courthouse on Monday. David Menton’s family identified the 42-year-old as the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in the city of Superior last Tuesday night. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, an officer located a wanted person who was with two additional subjects, one of whom attempted to flee. During an ensuing scuffle the officer discharged their weapon, striking the subject who was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer, who was wearing a body-worn camera during the incident, was injured and transported to a hospital. The DOJ has not officially confirmed Menton as the person killed and the Superior officer has also not been identified but is on paid administrative leave as the investigation is led by the Wisconsin DOJ.

Three rescued following barn roof collapse (MEQUON)

Emergency crews rescued three people following a barn roof collapse in Ozaukee County on Monday. A total of seven people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious following what Southern Ozaukee Fire and EMS Chief David Bialk described as “a challenging rescue operation involving multiple injuries.” FOX 6 Milwaukee reports crews responded at mid-morning to the report of a barn roof collapse in Mequon. They found several injured people outside and confirmed that three more remained trapped beneath collapsed debris. All three were successfully rescued. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

If you haven’t filed your taxes, get an extension from the IRS (UNDATED)

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, it’s time to file for an extension. The I R S allows anyone to fill out a one time extension to file their taxes for any reason. That extension will last until October 15th, to give you time to get your paperwork in order. This has to be done by April 15th, and does not mean an extension to pay your taxes. Make sure to make at least some payment if you owe money, and go online to I R S dot Gov to find free filing options.

Great Wisconsin Birdathon returns this week (UNDATED)

Bird lovers across Wisconsin are back in competition this week. The Great Wisconsin Birdathon returns Wednesday, raising money and awareness for bird conservation statewide. The two‑month competition runs from April 15 through June 15, with teams, from students to expert birders, challenging themselves to spot as many species as possible and raise donations along the way. Most teams bird for 24 hours, though some spread it over a weekend, a week, or the full event. Organizers hope to raise $130,000 this year, with proceeds supporting habitat creation, research, and education.

DNR looking for next class of wardens (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for its next wardens. The DNR will accept applications for its 2027 conservation warden class from April 30th through May 14th. Wardens are sworn state law enforcement officers who protect fish and wildlife, state parks and forests, and serve communities across Wisconsin. About fourteen full‑time wardens will be hired, with training starting in early 2027. No prior law enforcement experience is required. More details are available on the DNR’s warden recruitment webpage.