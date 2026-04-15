Wisconsin AM News Summary

Study using Wisconsin high schoolers looks at connection between fluoride and IQs (MINNEAPOLIS, MN)

A new University of Minnesota study finds no link between fluoride in drinking water and lower IQs in children. Researchers analyzed data from ten thousand Wisconsin high school seniors, spanning nearly seventy years. Lead researcher Professor Rob Warren says IQ scores were the same whether students grew up with fluoridated water, naturally occurring fluoride, or none at all. Warren says earlier studies that raised concern focused on extremely high fluoride exposure levels — not the low amounts used in public drinking water systems.

Evers’ letter requests release of funds to control invasive carp in Great Lakes (MADISON)

Governor Tony Evers wants the Trump administration to release funding to combat invasive carp. Despite recent claims that he is working with states to “save the Great Lakes” from invasive carp, President Trump has withheld funds for the critical Brandon Road Invasive Carp Interbasin Project for months. Governor Evers sent a letter urging President Trump to release already-approved federal funding for the project which would help prevent invasive carp from entering the Great Lakes. An agreement reached in the first Trump term allowed $274 million in federal funding and $114 million in state funding to be used for construction of the first of three construction increments for the estimated $1.15 billion project. One project increment has been completed, with three more remaining. The pause in federal funds risks significant delays in the project, according to Evers’ letter.

Online child exploitation reports surging in Wisconsin (UNDATED)

Reports of online child exploitation are surging in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received nearly 20‑thousand CyberTips last year, more than quadruple the number reported just four years earlier. So far this year, investigators have already logged more than 5,700 tips and made over 70 arrests. Officials say sextortion cases continue to surge, with reports already matching all of last year. Attorney General Josh Kaul says the annual ICAC conference, underway through Thursday, helps law enforcement stay ahead of emerging online threats to kids.

State Senator Jesse James won’t seek reelection (MADISON)

Republicans face another setback in their fight to keep control of the Wisconsin State Senate. Citing time away from family and other personal reasons, Senator Jesse James has dropped plans to run this fall against Democratic Senator Jeff Smith in western Wisconsin. James was drawn into the 31st state Senate district under new maps after being elected to the 23rd District in 2022. James set up a temporary residence in his new district and announced in October that he planned to run against Smith. He’s now the fifth Senate Republican to leave, and the third from a competitive district. Michele Magadance Skinner, a Republican on the Eau Claire County Board, has already announced she’ll run in James’ place. Republicans hold an 18‑to‑15 Senate edge but need to win at least two of four swing seats to keep control.

State Rep. Scott Allen won’t seek reelection (MADISON)

A Waukesha County Republican is not seeking reelection to the Wisconsin Assembly. Representative Scott Allen’s announcement that he’ll be ”taking a sabbatical from elected office” follows the conservative lawmaker’s recent loss by less than 500 votes to Democratic Common Council President Alicia Halvensleben for mayor of Waukesha. Allen has served in the Assembly since 2014. In his announcement, he said he was elected in 2024 to the newly “tonymandered” 82nd District, a reference to redistricting under Democratic Governor Tony Evers. He’ll serve out his current term until January 2027, and said his decision to not run after that “may be the only thing that he has ever done that will thrill liberals.”