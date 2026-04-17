Wisconsin AM News Summary

Sheriff issues warning ahead of planned beagle rescue at Ridglan Farms (MADISON)

With animal activists planning to enter the Ridglan Farms beagle breeding facility on Sunday in an effort to remove the dogs, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett warns illegal actions will not be tolerated. In an briefing posted to the Sheriff’s Department social media, Barrett said while he shares the concerns for the well being of animals, ” violently breaking into a facility, damaging property, and stealing private property” will not be tolerated, and the sheriff’s office, our top priority is to keep and maintain the peace. Activists have claimed as many as 1,000 people will attempt remove 2,000 beagles from the facility located in Blue Mounds about 30 miles west of Madison. Barrett says his office has referred more than 70 charges to the DA’s office, stemming from a similar incident last month. Dane County Executive Meilissa Agard issued a statement calling for de-escalation. As part of a settlement with the state, Ridglan Farms agreed to surrender its license to sell dogs for outside research by July, It can continue breeding dogs for its own internal research. Ridglan Farms has increased security around its facility.

Baldwin proposes “For the Fans” Act (WASHINGTON DC)

An increasingly complicated and frustrating sports TV landscape has Senator Tammy Baldwin proposing the “For the Fans” Act: The Wisconsin Democrat says what used to be grabbing the remote and hitting a button or two has turned into a maze of streaming subscriptions, unexpected blackouts, or a sky-high payment, calling it inconsistent and “flat-out confusing for fans.” Baldwin wants to decrease consumer TV costs and make local games easier to access, while ending blackouts for fans with out-of-market subscriptions. Her bill would also require professional leagues to provide a way for fans to watch all games for teams in their state, in Wisconsin’s case the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. It would need to pass both chambers of Congress and be signed by President Trump before any fans would be able to see lower costs.

Judge Lisa Brunette announces 2027 Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign (CLARK COUNTY)

Just a week after the election for Wisconsin Supreme Court, a candidate announces for next year. Lyndsey Brunette has served as a Clark County Circuit Court judge since 2018. She announced her campaign Thursday for the seat held by conservative Justice Annette Ziegler who announced last month that she would be retiring. Brunette ran as a Democrat when elected Clark County District Attorney in 2012, and a win would give liberal justices a 6-1 majority on the court. Her campaign announcement follows Judge Chris Taylor’s landslide win over Judge Maria Lazar to expand the liberal majority. Brunette previously worked under Amy Klobuchar at the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. She studied criminal justice at UW-Eau Claire and earned her law degree from William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul.

Senate Democrats push for Affordable Wisconsin Agenda (MADISON)

At the Capitol, state Senate Democrats are proposing affordability legislation. Affordability is high on the agenda in Madison, and Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein said this housing and healthcare package could pass now – but will after November if Democrats gain majorities in the Legislature. During a press conference on Thursday, the Middleton Democrat said everything being proposed should have bipartisan support. More than a dozen already introduced bills are aimed at reducing costs on things like prescription drugs, rent and childcare – but Republican leaders already adjourned the legislative session.

National Weather Service confirms at least six tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin this week (UNDATED)

The National Weather Service confirms six tornadoes touched down across southern Wisconsin this week. NWS survey teams say that number could grow ever higher. The strongest, an EF3 tornado with winds up to 140 miles an hour, tore through Union Center Tuesday evening, damaging homes, destroying outbuildings, and toppling trees. Other tornadoes ranging from EF0 to EF2 hit areas near Beaver Dam, Sussex, Endeavor, East Troy, and Waterford. No tornado‑related deaths were reported, but lightning killed a man in Waukesha Wednesday night. Forecasters warn the region could see more severe storms Friday, including the risk of additional tornadoes.

Evers pens letter to Wisconsin’s congressional delegation over AI regulations (UNDATED)

Governor Tony Evers is urging Wisconsin’s congressional delegation to oppose federal limits on state AI laws. In a letter this week, Evers responded to President Donald Trump’s call for a national AI framework that could override state laws, restrict state oversight of AI development, and limit accountability for companies whose technology causes harm. Evers pointed to several bipartisan measures Wisconsin has already enacted, including required disclosures for AI‑generated political ads, expanded prohibitions on virtual child pornography, and a ban on deepfake images used to harass or intimidate. He warned that broad federal preemption could jeopardize those protections and leave states unable to respond to emerging risks.

Keep safety in mind during spring turkey hunt (UNDATED)

The spring turkey hunting season is underway in Wisconsin, and the Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to focus on safety. Hunter Education Administrator Renee Thok says to remember the four basic rules of firearm safety — treat every firearm as loaded, always point the muzzle in a safe direction, be sure of your target, and keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot. Thok also reminds hunters that high‑visibility clothing isn’t required during the spring season, which can make camouflaged hunters harder to see. The spring turkey season runs through May 26th.