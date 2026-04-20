Wisconsin AM News Summary

Tornado destroys homes in Marathon County (TOWN OF RINGLE)

Dozens of homes were destroyed by a tornado on Friday in the Marathon County Town of Ringle. Marathon County Sheriff Chad Billeb said it’s the worst destruction he’s seen. and that a tornado to hit a residential area is rare in Marathon County. Displaced residents are staying with friends and family. A shelter has also been established at the D.C. Everest Middle School. You can donate to help to a fund set up through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. A website, wi4ringle.com, has also been established to connect victims with local businesses that provide support or resources.

Amtrak Hiawatha west could connect Madison and Milwaukee by early 2030s (UNDATED)

Amtrak could be serving Madison by early in the next decade. Following the successful launch of Borealis service connecting Milwaukee and the Twin Cities, Amtrak is moving ahead with more connections, including between Milwaukee and Madison. Westward extension of the Chicago-Milwaukee Hiawatha line could have twice-daily round trips in place by the early 2030s, according to an Amtrak presentation. Federal grants could cover up to 80% of the $215 million to $275 million “Hiawatha West” project, using existing track to connect downtown Madison and Milwaukee via Pewaukee and Watertown. A separate project could add an 8th daily Chicago-Milwaukee trip sometime this year.

DCI: Man shot by Chippewa Falls officer was carrying BB gun (CHIPPEWA FALLS)

A man fatally shot by a Chippewa Falls police officer was carrying a BB gun. That information is contained in an update released Friday by the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation. The shooting occurred in the City of Chippewa Falls the morning of Thursday, April 9 when three officers were dispatched to a hotel on a report of wanted subjects. Chippewa Falls Police Department Sergeant James Luckey made contact with three subjects in a vehicle. 44-year-old Bradley J. Barnum fled and while pursued by Luckey on foot, brandished what was believed to be a handgun, later determined to be a Daisy Blowback BB Pistol. Barnum jumped a patio railing, and Luckey, on the opposite side of the railing, discharged his weapon, striking Barnum who died at the scene despite EMS rendering life saving measures. No members of law enforcement or the public were injured. Luckey was wearing a body-worn camera and remains on administrative leave. DCI is leading this investigation.

You can help migrating birds (UNDATED)

You can help birds with their spring migration. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to get outside and enjoy the return of more than 350 species of migratory birds traveling through the state’s flyways and forests this spring. Conservation biologists say the season is exciting for birdwatchers but dangerous for birds, with populations down nearly 3 billion since 1970. The DNR urges simple steps at home: turn off exterior lights at night in May, make windows safer with screens or markers, plant native species like serviceberry and dogwood, and avoid pesticides that harm insect‑eating birds. Birding events and festivals are happening statewide in the coming weeks, with details available on the DNR’s website.

Well owners should be alert after heavy rainfall last week (UNDATED)

Well owners should be on alert after heavy rainfall last week. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging private well owners to test their drinking water after the recent stretch of heavy rain and flooding. The DNR says floodwaters and runoff can carry bacteria and other contaminants into wells, especially those in low‑lying areas, pits, or basements. If your water suddenly changes in taste, color, or clarity, officials say to assume the well is contaminated: stop drinking the water, disinfect the well and test it again before using it. The DNR recommends annual testing for bacteria and nitrates, and more guidance is available on its Coping with Flooding and private wells webpages.