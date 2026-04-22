Wisconsin AM News Summary

DCI identifies officer in fatal shooting (SUPERIOR)

The police officer involved in a fatal shooting in Superior is identified. Family had previously named 42-year-old David Menton was the man who died. An update from the Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation says the April 7 incident occurred when Superior Police Officer Ibrahim Carson located a wanted person alongside two other people. As Officer Carson approached Menton attempted to flee. In an ensuing physical altercation Carson discharged his weapon, striking Menton. Life saving measures were rendered but Menton was pronounced deceased on scene, and a 9 millimeter handgun was recovered there. Carson was injured and is in stable condition at a hospital. He was wearing a body-worn camera and remains on paid administrative leave. DCI is leading this investigation.

UW Police seek information on student’s 1982 murder (MADISON)

University of Wisconsin Police hope to close a decades old homicide. Tuesday would have been Donna Mraz’s 67th birthday, and UWPD is reaching out to renew the call for information in the homicide of the 23-year-old UW–Madison student In the early morning hours of July 2, 1982, Mraz was walking home from work on a sidewalk behind Camp Randall when she was approached and stabbed by an unknown person. First responders were called within minutes, but were unable to save her. Donna’s death left behind grieving family and friends who have now gone more than four decades without answers. Anyone with information about Donna Mraz’s death is asked to contact the UWPD Tip Line at 608-265-2345 or email [email protected]. Anonymous tips can also be shared through Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at www.p3tips.com.

DNR offers volunteer opportunities to carry Earth Day forward (UNDATED)

Wednesday is Earth Day, but there are opportunities to help the environment all this month. Founded in 1970 by Clear Lake native and Wisconsin Governor Gaylord Nelson, Earth Day is now month long global observance focused on environmental awareness, promoting sustainability, and fostering community action. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites you to make a lasting impact during the month of April by participating in a Work Play Earth Day event at Wisconsin state parks, forests, trail and recreation areas. Over the past 18 years, nearly 1,500 volunteers have logged more than 4,100 hours of service. Statewide Work Play Earth Day activities include tree planting, installing benches, removing invasive plants, painting, raking and cleaning up leaves and picking up litter. Hours vary by event, with most beginning mid-morning and running through the early afternoon. Check the DNR Events calendar for specific event details.

Gaylord Nelson’s Earth Day legacy (MADISON)

Earth Day’s origins are here in Wisconsin. The University of Wisconsin’s Nelson Institute draws its name and inspiration from Gaylord Nelson, who helped make environmental protection a national priority. Born in 1916 in the northern Wisconsin village of Clear Lake, Nelson graduated UW Law School and served in the U.S. Navy in World War II before a political career which included the Wisconsin state Senate, one term as governor, and the U.S. Senate from 1963 to 1981. In Washington, he became a leading environmentalist and founded Earth Day in 1970 to draw attention to air and water pollution. Nelson was instrumental in saving Wisconsin’s St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers from development and he popularized the idea that the economy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the environment.

Charges filed in Ridglan Farms break in (MADISON)

Charges are filed in the break in at a beagle research facility in Dane County. Following last Saturday’s unsuccessful attempt by animal rights activists to break in and free dogs, four people have been charged in Dane County Court with burglary to a building or dwelling, as a party to a crime. All are from out of state and include the organizer of Saturday’s break in at Ridglan Farms, 44-year-old Wayne Hsiung. They were scheduled for initial court appearances on Tuesday. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded with tear gas and made numerous arrests, and no dogs were taken. Two Dane County Board supervisors are calling for an independent investigation of the law enforcement response. Ridglan Farms has also been issued a citation for manure storage without a permit, for a trench dug around the facility, which Ridglan says was a reasonable security measure.

Wisconsin planted nearly 12 million trees in 2025 (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is reporting big gains in its statewide tree‑planting push. Wisconsin’s latest Trillion Trees Pledge report shows the state planted nearly 12 million trees and conserved more than seventy‑eight hundred acres of forestland in 2025. That brings the total to more than 54 million trees planted since 2021, already more than halfway to the state’s 2030 goal. The Department of Natural Resources supplied over four and a half million seedlings last year, with millions more planted through public, private, and community partners. The state is on track for another strong year of tree planting in 2026.

DPI releases Schools of Recognition list (UNDATED)

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is celebrating standout success stories. DPI has announced that 95 schools statewide earned Schools of Recognition honors for the 2024–25 school year. The awards highlight exceptional work in helping all students succeed, especially those facing economic challenges. Sixteen schools were named High Achieving, ranking in the top ten percent for reading and math. Fifteen schools were recognized as High Progress for strong growth in student outcomes. And seventy‑one schools earned High Impact honors for outperforming similar schools while serving large numbers of economically disadvantaged students. Some schools earned recognition in more than one category.

Wisconsin Veterans Museum celebrating 125 years (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is marking its 125th year. Director Chris Kolakowski says the museum’s mission is to preserve and share the stories of Wisconsin veterans from the Civil War to today. He says visitors from every corner of the state can find a personal connection in the exhibits. The museum holds more than 27,000 artifacts, but only about three percent can be displayed at once, a key reason leaders hope to move into a larger facility by 2030. The museum, located on the Capitol Square in Madison, is free and open to the public every day except Monday.