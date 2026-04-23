Wisconsin AM News Summary

Johnson praises Hegseth for flu vax rollback (WASHINGTON DC)

A rollback on the U.S. military’s flu vaccine requirement gets a thumbs up from Ron Johnson. The Pentagon’s flu shot requirement had been in place since the early 1950s. War Secretary Pete Hegseth this week signed a new policy discarding the vaccine requirement effective immediately. Hegseth said warfighters can decide for themselves whether it’s in their best interest, part of a broader rollback of what he called overly aggressive medical mandates imposed by the Biden administration, including a COVID vaccine requirement. In a post to X, Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator thanked Hegseth for what he calls “a step in the right direction to right the Biden administration’s unconscionable wrongs.”

The Onion close to acquiring Infowars (CHICAGO)

A new direction for The Onion. The Chicago based satirical news website originated in a weekly newspaper that began publication in Madison in 1989 is in the final stages of an agreement to absorb Infowars, the website founded by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. In a social media post, Onion CEO Ben Collins thanked the Sandy Hook families, who sued Jones over claims that the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary was a hoax. Jones’ subsequent bankruptcy filing put Infowars up for sale two years ago. Pending final approval by a Texas judge, The Onion will turn Infowars into a parody of far-right conspiracy websites. For now, Jones still runs Infowars and hosts its flagship show. He also can appeal the ruling.

Alder Sabrina Madison to lead Madison Common Council (MADISON)

A new leader in Madison has a familiar name. At Tuesday’s organizational meeting of the Madison Common Council, alders elected Sabrina Madison as council president. Madison has served on the council since her appointment in October 2022 to fill the vacant District 17 seat on the East Side. North Side District 14 Alder Carmella Glenn was elected vice president. Both votes were unanimous and mark the first time Black women will hold the top two leadership spots on the 20 member Madison Common Council.

15 year prison term for 12th OWI (JANESVILLE)

A Janesville man gets prison time after a 12th OWI conviction. On Tuesday, a judge in Rock County sentenced 60-year-old Bradley Skelly to 15 years behind bars in two separate OWI cases. He was out on extended supervision last fall as part of a previous OWI sentence when an officer tried to stop him for driving without a license or insurance. Skelly fled, and police had to disable his vehicle. He pleaded guilty to fleeing and driving with a prohibited blood alcohol content, 12th offense, in January. He got 10 years in prison for the new offense and five years for violating the conditions of his extended supervision in the previous case.

New London, Fremont update flood recovery plans (UNDATED)

Re-entry plans are in place in two communities impacted by flooding on the Wolf River. The City of New London has posted details of a re-entry plan for the flooded downtown area. It includes traffic flow information for entering the flooded neighborhood that will have a manned checkpoint to only allow in individuals and companies necessary to cleanup operations. In the Village of Fremont, an evacuation order remains in place due to flooding. The village has not yet provided a date when a structured reentry plan with three checkpoints for residents will go into effect. Both communities suffered flooding from last weeks’ heavy rains that pushed the Wolf River past the flood stage.

Donors pledge 25 million for UW-Madison engineering expansion (MADISON)

A financial boost for a major project on the UW campus. The University of Wisconsin School of Engineering has received a $25 million donation from alumni donors John and Tasia Morgridge for the Philip A. Levy Engineering Center, bringing fundraising efforts closer to the initial goal of $150 million. Construction of the new engineering building on the Madison campus was approved by the State Building Commission in 2024 despite opposition by some Republican lawmakers. It addresses growing demand in the field — UW currently only has space to educate about one-tenth of all engineering applicants.

State Supreme Court weighs whether voter eligibility records should be public (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing whether voter eligibility records should be public. The court heard arguments Tuesday concerning whether records identifying people found incompetent to vote should be public. The Wisconsin Voter Alliance wants access to “Notices of Voting Eligibility” to check against voter rolls, arguing the documents can be released with redactions. Opponents, including Disability Rights Wisconsin, say the forms contain sensitive guardianship information and are protected by state law. It’s the second time the court is being asked to weigh in on this – last year justices rejected an effort to release the records.

UW scientist facing felony charges for allegedly poisoning coworker (MADISON)

A University of Wisconsin–Madison scientist is facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to poison a colleague. Investigators say a co-worker of 41‑year‑old Makoto Kuroda at the UW Influenza Research Institute noticed a strange smell and taste in his water bottle, which later tested positive for chloroform. According to a criminal complaint, Kuroda admitted adding chloroform and another toxic chemical, paraformaldehyde, because he was frustrated over lab‑rule violations and workplace tensions. Kuroda is charged with recklessly endangering safety and tampering with household products. He’s on administrative leave and is due back in court June 1st.