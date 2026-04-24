Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin suing online prediction markets over alleged illegal sports gambling (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is suing several online prediction markets, accusing them of illegally facilitating sports betting in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul says companies including Kalshi, Robinhood, Coinbase, Polymarket, and Crypto.com have been skirting state law by offering so‑called “event contracts,” which he argues are simply sports bets in disguise. Kaul says the companies collect fees on every wager, generating significant revenue from Wisconsin users. Kaul says the lawsuit is unaffected by the state’s newly enacted online sports betting law, which applies only to gaming conducted through tribal facilities.

Fire breaks out at Jefferson County egg farm, site of avian flu outbreaks (PALMYRA)

A fire at a southeast Wisconsin egg packing plant on Thursday. The fire broke out at the Cold Springs Farm in Palmyra. Media reports say the flames were contained to one of several buildings at the Jefferson County facility. Cold Springs is owned by Daybreak Foods and has been the site of multiple avian flu outbreaks over the past year. Daybreak Foods has laid off over 80 workers at two Wisconsin facilities that have been the sites for avian flu outbreaks, and is also in the process of remediating the Palmyra site after an illegal wastewater release.

Polaris plant in Osceola to close by next January (OSCEOLA)

Polaris announces when it will be closing its plant in Osceola. The recreational vehicle manufacturer announced Monday that the plant in rural Polk County will be closed by January of next year. The site in Osceola is home to a parts plant for the Indian line of motorcycles, but the brand was sold to a private equity firm last year, and the new owner is moving the production line from Osceola to a plant in Iowa. The move will put 189 workers out of a job.

April is Financial Literacy month (UNDATED)

April is Financial Literacy month. Financial literacy isn’t just about investing; it’s about making informed decisions and avoiding scams. The Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection is encouraging consumers to take advantage of its free financial protection resources. DATCP offers downloadable Consumer Protection Fact Sheets and a 40‑plus‑page Consumer Guide covering everyday issues like protecting your money and navigating small claims court. More than 100 consumer topics are available online, along with educational videos in the DATCP’s “Consumer Protection 101” series.

High participation in Adopt-A-Highway program prompts safety reminder (UNDATED)

High participation in Wisconsin’s Adopt-A-Highway program prompts a driver safety reminder. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports a record number of Adopt‑A‑Highway volunteers are out this spring. More than 3,100 groups took part last year, collecting over 170 tons of trash. Drivers need to slow down, stay alert, and move over to keep volunteers safe. In 2018, a hit-and-run driver killed three Girl Scouts and a mother on an Adopt-a-Highway cleanup in Lake Hallie. That driver was found guilty and sentenced to 54 years in prison. More than 2,700 miles of highway are currently still available for adoption. WisDOT provides safety gear and supplies. More information is available on the Adopt‑A‑Highway website.

Two pedestrians killed in separate crashes (MIDDLETON AND MILWAUKEE)

Two pedestrians were killed in Wisconsin on Thursday. Middleton Police reported that a 68-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle just before 6:00 AM Thursday. Police said the driver cooperated with officers and was in custody. In an update Thursday afternoon, police said the 25-year-old Middleton man was arrested on a tentative charge of knowingly operating a vehicle without a driver’s license causing death. In Milwaukee, a hit-and-run vehicle struck and killed a 35-year-old pedestrian around 9:10 AM. A police officer spotted and tried to stop a suspect vehicle a few blocks away. Everyone got out and ran, but a 17-year-old returned to the scene and was arrested. It’s not clear how many additional suspects police are seeking, or if the 17-year-old was the driver who struck the victim.

Evers lacks authority to intervene on behalf of Ridglan Farms beagles (BLUE MOUNDS)

Governor Tony Evers says he lacks authority to intervene on behalf of the Ridglan Farms beagles. Evers spoke with reporters this week, following dozens of animal activists turning out at the Capitol to demand action. Last weekend saw a violent confrontation with Dane County sheriff’s deputies as activists tried to breach the research facility and remove dogs. Four have been charged in a similar incident last month in which some dogs were taken. Evers says while he is sympathetic to their cause, he has no plans to meet with activists. Under terms of a legal settlement reached last October regarding animal welfare allegations, Ridglan Farms is required halt beagle breeding-for-sale by July 1 and surrender its state dog-seller license by that date to avoid criminal prosecution. Ridglan may still operate and conduct in-house, federally licensed, or research-based breeding, subject to USDA and DATCP inspections.

Judge wants written arguments by Monday in Enbridge Line 5 review (BAYFIELD)

Ongoing work on the Endbridge Line 5 pipeline reroute in northern Wisconsin is in the hands of a Bayfield County judge. Judge John P. Anderson declined to rule earlier this month on whether to halt construction of the reroute around the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation, taking the matter under advisement after hearing from attorneys representing Enbridge, the tribe, environmental groups and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Bad River Band seeks to halt construction while courts review whether state regulators properly applied environmental laws. Judge Anderson set a briefing schedule that will have all parties submit final written arguments by this coming Monday.