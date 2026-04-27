Wisconsin AM News Summary

Rivers cleanup sets Guiness record (MILWAUKEE)

An Earth Week cleanup on Milwaukee’s rivers sets a new Guiness record. Fox 6 Milwaukee reports more than 2,000 volunteers collected more than 100,000 pounds of waste on Saturday from locations on the Milwaukee, Menominee and Kinnickinnic rivers. The Guinness World Records book recognized this year’s Milwaukee Riverkeeper spring cleanup as having the most participants in a multi-river cleanup. Organizers hope the record-setting feat, which Milwaukee Riverkeeper partnered with Tru Earth to accomplish, will help encourage more people to take care of the environment.

PSC rules We Energies can’t pass costs of data center power generation on to other customers (UNDATED)

State utility regulators reject a proposal that would have required We Energies customers to share the cost of building new power plants for data centers. WisPolitics reports that the Public Service Commission ruled on Friday that data centers in We Energies’ coverage area will be expected to pay the whole cost of new power generation for those data centers. Commissioners also modified the utility’s proposed contract, to offset transmission costs from being borne by other businesses and residential ratepayers. The PSC action comes amid growing community opposition to burgeoning AI data canter developments around Wisconsin.

Mental health workers vote to unionize (UNDATED)

Some Wisconsin mental health workers vote to unionize. The Journal Sentinel reports that employees of Oconomowoc based Rogers Behavioral Health outpatient clinics in Madison and West Allis voted to unionize by large margins last week despite opposition from their employer. West Allis clinic employees voted 53-4 in favor, and Madison employees 26-4 in favor of joining the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents Rogers employees at three facilities in California, where contracts have been negotiated, and in Philadelphia, where negotiations are underway. Rogers issued a statement acknowledging the union election outcomes and that it is evaluating next steps.

Motorcyclists die following head on collision (PIERCE COUNTY)

Two Twin Cities motorcyclists died last week after one crashed head-on into the other in western Wisconsin. The Pierce County sheriff’s office reported Friday that 47-year-old Timitha Thein’s Harley Davidson collided with 26-year-old Evan Jorgenson’s Harley on Wisconsin Highway 35 just before 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. The crash occurred about seven miles southeast of Prescott which is about 25 miles southeast of the Twin Cities. Thien and Jorgenson were both transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where Thien died on Wednesday and Jorgenson on Thursday. The crash is under investigation and according to the sheriff’s office there was no preliminary indication of impaired operation.

Spongy moth treatment beginning in May (UNDATED)

Aerial spongy moth treatments across the state will start in May. Residents in eight western Wisconsin counties may hear loud, low-flying planes shortly after sunrise on certain mornings. The invasive spongy moth can defoliate trees, stress forests, and even reduce property values. Caterpillar skins can also irritate eyes, skin, and breathing. In May and early June, planes will spray a naturally occurring bacteria that kills the caterpillars. In June and July, they’ll apply a pheromone that disrupts moth mating. Officials say both treatments are organic, biodegradable, and safe for people, pets, and wildlife. Exact treatment days depend on weather and moth development.

New report shows voters showing signs of referendum fatigue (UNDATED)

Wisconsin voters are showing signs of referendum fatigue. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows support for school district referendums continues to slide. In the April 7 election, voters approved just over 61% of ballot questions, well below the 70% approval rate seen in 2025. If that trend holds through November, it would mark the lowest approval rate since 2010. School districts have increasingly relied on referendums to raise revenue above state-imposed limits, especially as federal pandemic aid expires, enrollment drops, and labor costs rise. Even with the declining support, voters still signed off on $541.9 million in new funding this spring, slightly more than last year.