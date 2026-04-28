Wisconsin AM News Summary

UW announces new AI college (MADISON)

UW–Madison is launching a new college focused on computing and artificial intelligence. The university on Monday announced a 100‑million‑dollar donation and named the inaugural dean of its new College of Computing and Artificial Intelligence. The gift, funded by alumni and industry leaders, will help UW–Madison hire 50 new faculty members, expand research and build academic programs as the college opens July first. Remzi Arpaci‑Dusseau, who currently leads the School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences, was selected as the college’s first dean. University officials say student demand has surged in recent years, sometimes creating waitlists for introductory courses.

Wisconsin schools honored for helping military families (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is honoring schools that go the extra mile for students in military families. Seventeen schools across Wisconsin have been named the state’s first Purple Star Schools—an honor celebrating strong support for students from military families. It’s part of a new Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction program designed to help children who often move many times during their school years and face shifting expectations and requirements. To earn the designation, schools must train staff, appoint a liaison for military families, offer programs that build social connections, and provide online resources to help students transition smoothly.

State youth apprentice program breaks records (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s Youth Apprenticeship program is breaking records yet again. Enrollment has hit an all‑time high for a fifth straight year. More than 12,100 high school juniors and seniors signed up for the 2025–26 school year, a seven‑percent increase over last year. Youth Apprenticeships let students earn while they learn, pairing paid work experience with related classroom instruction. Nearly every public school district with a high school now offers it. Top career pathways this year include Health Science, Marketing, Manufacturing, Architecture and Construction, and Hospitality and Tourism, each with more than a thousand students.

Post shooting Minocqua Brewing Company post condemned (MILWAUIKEE)

Condemnation for a northern Wisconsin business owner’s latest comment about President Donald Trump, following the shooting in DC. “Well we almost got #freebeerday,” was posted Saturday night on the Facebook page of Minocqua Brewing Company, which is owned by Kirk Bangstad. In Milwaukee on Monday, Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany said Wisconsinites are paying attention to that sort of rhetoric, and asked Democrats whether or not they support those comments or not? Congressman Glenn Grothman said Democrats are largely to blame for the rhetoric from politicians in Washington demonizing President Trump. Democrats, including US Senator Tammy Baldwin and candidates for governor called political violence unacceptable in social media posts.

Kaukauna teacher on leave for mocking attempted Trump assassination (KAUKAUNA)

A Kaukauna teacher is on leave for social media comments about President Donald Trump. A post Patrick Meyer made on ‘X’ formerly Twitter referencing Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner was circulated by Republican Congressman Tony Weid. In the post, Meyer said he “was not impressed with recent presidential assassins.” Weid called the message disgusting and urged people to contact the school district. Kaukauna School District officials said in a Monday press release that Meyer is on leave while an investigation is completed.

Green Bay clerk says no one voted twice in spring election, request elections complaint be dismissed (GREEN BAY)

The Green Bay clerk’s office is asking the Wisconsin Elections Commission to dismiss a complaint over accidental double issuances of absentee ballots. Green Bay’s formal response was filed late Thursday and said that none of the 152 erroneously issued ballots were used to vote twice in the election, so no harm was done. The city contacted each of the people who got two ballots directly and made sure they disposed of the extra ballots. The Republican Party of Wisconsin filed a complaint last month and called for a full investigation after the city announced its error. W E C has not yet put that request on its agenda.