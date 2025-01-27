Wisconsin AM News Summary

Judge extends stay of ACT 10 ruling (MADISON)

A ruling on Act 10 remains paused. Former Republican Governor Scott Walker’s signature 2011 law drastically reduced the collective bargaining ability of state public sector unions. Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Frost ruled in December that portions of the law are unconstitutional and unenforceable. Frost later issued a temporary pause and on Thursday granted the Legislature’s motion for a stay pending an appeal. The will very likely come before the state Supreme Court, which currently holds a 4-3 liberal majority.

Affordability challenge remains as Wisconsin home prices climb (UNDATED)

Wisconsin home sales rose nearly five percent last year, but there continues to be an affordability problem. Wisconsin Realtors Association economist Dave Clark said prices have been going up a robust rate due to factors including tight supply and pretty strong demand for houses. The Realtors report prices increased nearly nine percent, with a median price of $310,000 last year, but much higher than that in both the Milwaukee and Madison areas. While that makes for a market favorable to sellers, Clark said there’s one caveat – homeowners looking to sell and then buy another home will be buying at premium prices as well.

Fire destroys home while family is out of country (MARATHON COUNTY)

A Marathon County family who were out of the country lost everything in a fire on Friday. Larry Draeger had taken his wife and child to visit her family in the Philippines, according to his brother who spoke with WAOW TV over the weekend. Crews were called to the home in rural Marathon County early Friday morning to find it already engulfed, making the structure a total loss. Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, though foul play is not suspected. A benefit fund has been established at all Incredible Bank locations in Central Wisconsin, with proceeds going to help the family rebuild. ML WRN

Father sentenced for heling son hide bodies in 2021 quadruple homicide (MENOMONIE)

A Minnesota man accused of helping his son hide four bodies in western Wisconsin is sentenced to prison. The victims were shot and killed in St. Paul in September 2021. Darren L. Osborne’s son, Antoine Suggs was convicted of the killings in 2023 and is serving a 103 sentence. Online court records show a Dunn County judge on Thursday sentenced the 59-year-old St. Paul man to 16 years in prison – or four years for each victim. Osborne also received eight years extended supervision. In October a jury found him guilty of four counts of hiding a corpse. He’s currently in the Dunn County Jail and will serve his Wisconsin sentence concurrently with the remainder of a five year sentence he received in Minnesota in 2022.

MMSD confirms policy to restrict immigration officials (MADISON)

The Madison School District reaffirms its commitment to prohibit immigration enforcement officers from entering schools and talking with students. The Wisconsin State Journal reports Madison Metropolitan School District Board President Nichelle Nichols said the district stands by a 2017 resolution that prevents federal immigration enforcement from entering schools, interviewing students or accessing student information in most cases. It also says district employees should not ask about, record or share students’ immigration status. Nichols said the board plans to publicly reaffirm its support for all students with a formal statement during a meeting Monday.

NWS issues wind advisories for SE Wisconsin (SULLIVAN)

Expect some potentially hazardous wind in Southeast Wisconsin today. The National Weather Service is predicting steady 30 mile per hour winds all day for much of the region, stretching from Sheboygan south to Kenosha. Gusts could be up to 50 miles per hour at times. Meteorologists remind you to bring in things like trash and recycling bins, and any holiday decorations that are still outside so they don’t blow away. Take extra caution driving larger vehicles like SUVs and vans, as well.