Wisconsin AM News Summary

Ridglan Farms to sell beagles to rescue group (BLUE MOUNDS)

A Dane County beagle research facility is selling its dogs to a rescue group. Blue Mounds-based Ridglan Farms, which for years has bred beagles for medical testing, is selling over one-thousand of them to Florida-based Big Dog Ranch Rescue. The deal was brokered by Maryland-based Center for a Humane Economy for an undisclosed payment. As part of a legal settlement with a special prosecutor, the company agreed to surrender its Wisconsin dog‑breeding license by July 1, ending sales of beagles for research. That didn’t stop protestors from storming the facility in March and April, leading to arrests. More information will be released at a press conference on Thursday.

Madison developer offers $10 million bid for historic State Office Building (MADISON)

A historic downtown Madison building that once housed state agencies could be moving into private hands. Madison-based Landmark Development is offering a ten million dollar bid for the State Office Building next to Monona Terrace in Madison. The Department of Administration will be asking the State Building Commission to review the offer at its next meeting. 1 Wilson Street most recently housed the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, but has been in disrepair for years. Estimates to fully repair the 11 story art deco structure have come in at over 200 million dollars.

Feds sue Wisconsin over prediction markets lawsuit (WASHINGTON DC)

The federal government sues Wisconsin over a lawsuit targeting prediction markets.

Prediction markets allow people to place bets on the outcomes of just about anything – including sports. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the state’s civil suit last week. Kaul argued such markets violate the state’s sports betting law. Sites targeted in the suit filed in Dane County include Kalshi, Robinhood, Coinbase, Polymarket, and Crypto.com. The federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission argues that it has exclusive jurisdiction over regulating prediction markets. The commission has already sued Connecticut, Illinois and New York.

Fundraiser aids tornado recovery (TOWN OF RINGLE)

Marathon County Town of Ringle Fire Chief Chris Kielman says two dozen homes remain uninhabitable from an April 17th EF3 tornado as recovery efforts in the community continue. It was one of more than a dozen tornadoes reported in Wisconsin on that date. Kielman says progress continues to be made on cleanup, and that “it’s a lot better than it was 10 days ago.” A community cookout sponsored by area businesses last weekend resulted in a $46,000 donation to the Town of Ringle relief fund.

Report shows financial hardships taking growing toll on Wisconsin’s youth (UNDATED)

Financial hardship is taking a growing toll on children’s mental health in Wisconsin. A new report from the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health shows children who grow up in financially stressed households are far more likely to face bullying, anxiety, depression, and substance use problems. The report says kids exposed to poverty early in life face the greatest risks. Director Linda Hall notes the developing brain is highly sensitive to stress, but also responsive to support. With out‑of‑pocket mental health costs rising, the agency says policies like child tax credits, food assistance, and housing support can ease family stress and protect children’s well‑being.

Evers asks FEMA to assess recent storm damage (UNDATED)

Wisconsin takes the next step in seeking federal disaster aid following the latest round of severe weather. State officials have indicated that early damage assessments show weather related damage may be what is beyond Wisconsin’s ability to recover without federal assistance. Governor Tony Evers has directed Wisconsin Emergency Management to request a preliminary damage assessment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a key step toward potential federal aid. The request follows a previous denial of federal assistance for storms last August which caused more than 27‑million dollars in damage. Evers has declared a state of emergency, toured impacted communities, and urges residents to report storm damage through 211 Wisconsin.