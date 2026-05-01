Wisconsin AM News Summary

Heavy rains have delayed some farmers start to planting season (UNDATED)

Heavy rain over the past few weeks has left fields saturated across much of Wisconsin, especially in low‑lying areas near rivers. UW Extension Crops Educator Will Fulwider says flooding has delayed soybean planting and is now pushing corn planting back as farmers wait for soils to dry. Fulwider says some fields remain underwater and won’t be accessible for a while, especially those with clay soils that hold moisture longer. As planting dates slip later into the season, yield potential can decline, making timing critical. For now, Fulwider says, it’s largely a waiting game until fields dry out.

Johnson and Baldwin make recommendation for Eastern District attorney (UNDATED)

Wisconsin’s two U.S. senators are recommending a new federal prosecutor for eastern Wisconsin. Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson say the state’s bipartisan nominating commission has selected Peter Smyczek as its choice for U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Wisconsin. The move follows the expiration of Brad Schimel’s 120‑day interim term, after judges declined to appoint him permanently. Schimel continues to lead the office as first assistant U.S. attorney. Baldwin says the commission’s work shows bipartisan cooperation can succeed, while Johnson praised Schimel’s ongoing service. It’s unclear when, or if, President Trump will formally nominate Smyczek.

No class Friday for MMSD students (MADISON)

Students in Madison public schools won’t have classes on Friday. About 70% of the union representing Madison teachers and staff voted to join Voces de la Frontera and other groups for “A Day without Immigrants,” which prompted the Madison Metropolitan School District to close schools. Starting at noon, thousands of people are expected to rally on the UW Library Mall and march to the Capitol in a show of support for immigrant workers and families as part of the national May Day Strong. Voces is also planning a rally in Milwaukee, where schools were closed Thursday and Friday for professional development.

Dane County Humane Society to get custody of 500 Ridglan Farms beagles (MADISON)

Hundreds of beagles from the Ridglan Farms breeding facility will soon be in the care of the Dane County Humane Society. The Humane Society’s Amy Good says the organization has previous experience taking in large numbers of dogs. Good says folks looking to adopt a Ridglan dog should know these beagles have never been in a home environment. About 500 beagles will go from Ridglan Farms directly to DCHS sometime next week as part of a confidential agreement for rescue groups to take custody of some 1,500 beagles housed at the Dane County facility.

Animal rights groups say deal with Ridglan Farms part of larger effort to end animal testing (BLUE MOUNDS)

Around 15-hundred beagles will be removed from a Dane County research farm thanks to a deal with its owner and several humane groups. Wayne Pacelle (PAH-cell-ee) with the Center for a Humane Economy says animal protection groups have been pushing for the closure of businesses like Ridglan Farms for years. Pacelle and other groups pushed Congress to make changes to the way drugs and cosmetics are tested in the US. Around 150 of those beagles will be heading to the Wisconsin Humane Society for adoption screening later in May and 500 will be heading to the Dane County Humane Society.