Wisconsin AM News Summary

Outspoken brewery owner enters race for governor (MADSION)

The owner of Minocqua Brewing company has entered the governor’s race. Kirk Bangstad announced his candidacy during a livestream from his brewery over the weekend. Bangstad says his decision came after visits from the Secret Service and FBI over social media posts about an alleged assassination attempt on President Trump. He says he felt abandoned after Democratic officials condemned his remarks. Bangstad criticized Democratic candidates for not treating the political moment as a “five alarm fire,” and says he’s running because no one else is delivering the message he believes Wisconsin needs.

Names released in fatal Taylor County shooting (MEDFORD)

The names of the two men involved in last week’s fatal shooting in Taylor County have been released. 19 year old Brent Porter of Marshfield is accused of killing 21 year old Austin Olson of Medford outside a home in the Town of Little Black last Tuesday. Officers say the incident was initially reported as an accidental shooting, leading them to arrest Porter on weapons charges. He was released on a five thousand dollar bond, but officers kept investigating and new information led them to upgrade the charges to reckless homicide. Porter is back in custody, no further information- including a motive for the shooting- has been released. Court action is pending.

Wisconsin State Parks looking for volunteer campsite hosts (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is looking for a few good volunteers at its campsites this summer. State Parks volunteer coordinator Janet Hutchens says there are many spots available for people to pitch in and help out fellow campers. Hosts will stay at the campsite a few hours a day, greeting and assisting fellow campers and provide information about park facilities, park programming, and amenities in the area. They’ll also make sure the campsites are neat and orderly for use. Some Northwoods locations in Vilas and Oneida Counties are paid positions as well. Find out more online at D N R dot W I dot Gov and search for “Volunteer Opportunities”.

Getting kids involved in spring cleaning can teach life-long skills (UNDATED)

Getting your kids involved in spring cleaning might feel like extra work, but experts say it pays off long-term. UW Health pediatrician Megan Yanny says the efforts can help with developmental milestones, coordination, fine motor skills. It also teaches kids responsibility, ownership for their living space in their home, making sure they’re learning about staying clean from germs and waste. Just make sure you’re assigning age-appropriate tasks for your kids and keep them away from harmful chemicals and cleaners.

DWD looking for employers who go above and beyond for vets (MADISON)

Employers that go above and beyond for veterans are being sought by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. During National Military Appreciation Month, DWD is inviting businesses to apply for its Vets Ready Employer Initiative. The designation recognizes employers that prioritize hiring and retaining veterans, build strong support systems, and stay connected to the veteran community. Applications are open now through July 31st, with winners to be announced on Veterans Day in November. Employers can earn gold or silver status across small, medium, and large business categories. Last year, a record 25 Wisconsin employers received the Vets Ready designation.

DPI adding literacy coaches to schools across state (UNDATED)

The state’s Department of Public Instruction announces a major new investment in literacy coaches. DPI will place literacy coaches in 50 public schools and four private schools over the next two years under Wisconsin Act 20. The effort is supported by more than nine million dollars approved by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance. Schools were selected through a competitive process based on third-grade reading needs, geographic balance, and readiness to support the program. Coaches will work directly with teachers to strengthen instruction, build school-wide literacy systems, and boost the number of students reading at grade level by the end of third grade.