Wisconsin AM News Summary

Ag Tourism Association launching a new digital passport (UNDATED)

A new digital passport is giving travelers a different way to explore Wisconsin this summer. The Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association is launching its new Destinations Pass during National Travel and Tourism Week, encouraging people to turn road trips into something more interactive. The free digital passport runs from May through September and connects visitors with farms, markets and local attractions across the state. The passport does not require an app. Users sign up online and receive it by text or email. Checking in at destinations earns points and prizes throughout the summer.

Share the road with animal-drawn vehicles (UNDATED)

Drivers are being reminded to slow down and share Wisconsin roads this spring. The Wisconsin State Patrol says crashes involving animal-drawn vehicles remain a serious concern. Preliminary data show 165 crashes over the last five years, killing 12 people and injuring nearly 190 others. Officials say these vehicles have the same rights as cars and must display slow‑moving vehicle emblems and proper lighting. Motorists are urged to slow down, avoid distractions, and pass only when it’s safe and legal.

DNR warns of high fire risk, suspends burn permits (UNDATED)

Burn permits are being suspended across Wisconsin as fire danger remains very high. Despite record flooding across parts of the state, the Department of Natural Resources says there hasn’t been enough consistent rain to get things green. Combine that with gusty winds and low humidity and you’ve got a recipe for wild fires. You’re being asked to hold off on burning brush piles or making campfires, and to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks like chainsaws or off road vehicles.

Body found on Racine County beach (WIND POINT)

Racine County officials are investigating after a body was found on the shore of Lake Michigan. Police were called to Wind Point on Saturday for a report of a body found on the beach. There have been few details released about the person found, but Wind Point police do not suspect foul play based on an initial investigation. More information will be released once the county medical examiner finishes its report.

Dunn County sheriff warns of scam calls impersonating deputies (MENOMONIE)

Another sheriff’s department is warning of scam calls involving fake jail bond fees. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said the callers pretend to be a jailer or bail bond agent, and they claim your family member is in jail and needs bail money or fees for an “ankle monitor” program. The sheriff’s office says bond agents nor the sheriff’s office will contact you to request money. Do not send money, especially through gift cards or prepaid cards, or money apps like MoneyPak, Venmo and CashApp. Don’t give the callers any information, but you should contact local authorities directly if you receive a suspicious call or have fallen victim to a scam. Last month, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office warned residents of a similar scam.