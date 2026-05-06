Wisconsin AM News Summary

DHS unveils action plan to continue addressing Wisconsin’s mental health crisis (UNDATED)

Wisconsin is rolling out a new statewide action plan to address what leaders call a growing mental health crisis. Department of Health Services Secretary Kirsten Johnson says the plan reflects months of work by the Interagency Council on Mental Health, incorporating feedback from thousands of residents. A key focus is improving access to care, including creating a single, easier entry point for mental health resources across state government. The plan also prioritizes rural Wisconsin, with an expanded use of telehealth to ensure access to care no matter where people live.

Wisconsin part of multi-state lawsuit against Google (UNDATED)

Google is set to pay seven hundred million dollars to settle a multistate antitrust lawsuit that includes Wisconsin. A federal court says it will approve the deal, ending a five‑year case over Google’s control of Android app distribution and in‑app payments. Most of the money will go directly to consumers who made purchases on Google Play between 2016 and 2023, with payments sent automatically through PayPal or Venmo. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the settlement protects consumers and promotes a fair, competitive marketplace.

WPS extending peregrine falcon naming contest (WESTON

Popular demand is keeping a Wisconsin falcon naming contest alive a little longer. Wisconsin Public Service is extending voting until Sunday, May tenth, to name peregrine falcon chicks expected to hatch at the Weston Power Plant. Thousands of customers have already cast ballots, many backing names inspired by local news anchors — making this the most‑voted contest since it began in 2019. Four eggs are being cared for by falcons Sheldon and an unbanded female in Rothschild. Hatching could begin any day, and fans can watch live on the WPS nest camera.

Marquette Poll shows increased opposition to AI, data centers (MILWAUKEE)

Sentiment against AI and data centers continues to grow in Wisconsin. Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin says polling last year showed an even split in people who thought data centers were worth the cost. “But by February, that had jumped up to this 70-30 split that we saw again in March.” The number is holding firm across party lines as well, with a majority of Republicans now opposing data center expansion. Franklin says even people who regularly use AI for work or other reasons feel AI is bad for society. The results come as a number of communities have passed moratoriums on data center construction.

Another central Wisconsin community files PFAS lawsuit against 3M (WAUSAU)

Another central Wisconsin community is filing a class action lawsuit against 3M over PFAS contamination. The lawsuit filed by residents of the village of Maine alleges that the chemical and materials manufacturer is to blame for widespread contamination of the forever chemicals in the area. 3M has a plant in Maine that mines granite for roofing granules and waste containing the chemicals has been dumped at the quarry for years. The waste material was also sold to residents as a commercial fill product for decades. The city of Wausau received a 2 point 8 million dollar settlement with the company over similar contamination issues in 2025.