Wisconsin AM News Summary

Motorists need to be on alert for deer (UNDATED)

Stay alert on the road as deer crashes spike in late spring and early summer. May and June bring increased activity as deer seek places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers. State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan says deer are unpredictable and motorists need their full attention on the road. Preliminary data shows nearly 18,000 deer-related crashes in 2025, resulting in six deaths and over 700 injuries. Motorcyclists face the greatest risk. Watch especially at dawn and dusk, slow down if you see a deer, and don’t swerve—brake and stay in your lane. After a crash, move off the road if possible and call for help if needed.

First Teacher of the Year named (WAUWATOSA)

A surprise celebration honored one of Wisconsin’s newest Teachers of the Year. The Department of Public Instruction this week named Wauwatosa East High School English teacher Jonathan Etter the first of five 2026–27 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year. The announcement came during a schoolwide surprise celebration. Etter has taught English since 1996 and has spent the past 19 years at East, where he’s helped expand advanced academics and dual enrollment opportunities. He also teaches college credit courses through UW–Green Bay. Etter will receive a three-thousand-dollar award from Herb Kohl Philanthropies.

FEMA starts initial damage assessments in Shiocton area (SHIOCTON)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is canvassing flood damaged areas. Fox 11 News reports FEMA staff are knocking on doors in the Shiocton area to see how much damage was done by last month’s record flooding. The Wolf River crested its banks and threatened to burst a dam. FEMA officials say anyone who suffered damages should keep a hold of any assessments or receipts for repairs, so that the agency can get a full view on the damage done in the area.

Milwaukee woman accused of using home health business to steal millions from Medicaid (MILWAUKEE)

A Milwaukee woman who ran a home health care company is accused of stealing more than 2 million dollars from Medicaid and other government programs. 44 year-old Debbie Long faces five charges in federal court, including money laundering and fraud. Federal prosecutors accuse Long of using her business, Pinnacle Home Health Care, as a front to charge millions of dollars in false claims between 2017 and 2022. She allegedly also used shell companies to launder money in order to purchase a car wash and an ice cream shop. Long will make her first court appearance on the charges in July.