Wisconsin AM News Summary

Wisconsin DHS credits new EMS training in reducing overdose deaths (UNDATED)

Wisconsin health officials say new training for first responders is helping drive a sharp drop in overdose deaths statewide. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recently wrapped up a first-of-its-kind Overdose Prevention Summit series for first responders. More than 250 emergency workers from nearly 130 agencies took part in five regional summits, sharing local strategies and learning about a changing drug supply, including fentanyl and the emerging sedative medetomidine. DHS says partnerships with first responders are key, as overdose deaths in Wisconsin dropped more than 42 percent from 2023 to 2024.

Rep. Rodriguez from Oak Creek won’t run for reelection (OAK CREEK)

Another Wisconsin Republican isn’t running for re-election this year. State Representative Jessie Rodriguez from Oak Creek said Thursday she has decided against running this fall. She’s represented the 21st Assembly district for 13 years, and says she’s thinking of her family in her decision not to run. Rodriguez is just the latest Republican to drop out of the Legislature, following the announced departures of both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMehiau. Republicans in the legislature are facing newly redrawn maps that are more favorable to Democrats, as well as increasing negative sentiment from voters heading into the midterms.

Appleton to drop contract with Flock Safety (APPLETON)

Appleton is dropping its contract with Flock Safety. Mayor Jake Woodford announced Wednesday the city would not renew its contract with the security company. Flock Safety provides automated license plate readers to communities, but has faced increasing criticism from the public over privacy concerns. Mayor Woodford thanked Flock for helping the city solve crimes, but said that any regulations the city sets on the use of the data Flock is collecting cannot be enforced on the company itself or on other departments that might get access to Appleton’s data.

Flood damage assessment will take time, say FEMA (SHIOCTON)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is continuing its assessment of flooding damage along the Wolf River in Shiocton. FEMA Spokesperson Nicole Wilson says any information they gather will be sent to Governor Tony Evers’ office for review and the state will have to make a request to the agency for relief funding. And if the governor decides that they do need more assistance than what the state can provide, the request still has to be approved by President Trump. Wilson says FEMA will stay in the area until it has a total understanding of the impact.