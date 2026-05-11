Wisconsin AM News Summary

Appleton mayor wants city to drop contract for automated cameras (APPLETON)

Flock license plate recognition cameras will likely be going away soon in Appleton. Mayor Jake Woodford says one reason he wants to end this contract is because of inappropriate use, and potential security risks. Woodford says whatever measures the city puts in place to protect the data collected can only reach as far as Appleton. “However, we have no control or influence over other customers who have access to this data.” Right now the city is evaluating terms of its contract with Flock to see whether the decision needs action from the city council.

Keep away from lone fawns this spring, says DNR (UNDATED)

With more people spotting fawns this time of year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says one of the biggest mistakes is stepping in too quickly. Captive wildlife health specialist Jenna Fastner says what looks like an abandoned animal usually isn’t. “That intervention could actually put its health at risk.” The fawn’s mother is likely close by and probably waiting for you to leave to retrieve their baby. If something seems wrong, your best bet is to call a licensed rehabilitator or the DNR before taking action.

Journal Sentinel: FBI allegedly starts investigation into 2020 election (MADISON)

The FBI is reportedly opening an investigation into Wisconsin’s handling of the 2020 presidential election. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports an FBI agent interviewed Wisconsin Elections Commission deputy administrator Robert Kehoe and is allegedly focusing on complaints that were previously made by President Donald Trump and his supporters. It is unclear what the FBI may be looking at, but similar investigations have been opened across the country in Democratic counties and cities. President Trump lost Wisconsin in 2020 to Joe Biden by 21-thousand votes, and that win has been upheld by two separate recounts, a state audit, and multiple court rulings.