Wisconsin AM News Summary

Evers reaches $1.8B tax & school funding deal with Republican leaders (MADISON)

Tony Evers reaches an historic agreement with Republican legislative leaders. A bipartisan deal will invest more than $600 million in schools, provide property tax relief and eliminate taxes on overtime and tips. The agreement was announced Monday after months of negotiations between the Democratic governor, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, none of whom are running for reelection this fall. It will use a portion of the state’s surplus to increase K-12 special education reimbursement to 50 percent — the largest in state history. The package provides more than $850 million in direct payments, with individuals receiving $300, and married couples filing jointly receiving $600 or their net tax liability, whichever is less. The Joint Committee on Finance is set to take up the proposal Tuesday. With the Assembly and Senate expected to vote on Wednesday, Evers could sign the bill as early as next week.

State Senators Roys, Nass object to budget surplus deal (MADISON)

Two prominent voices from either side of the State Senate are not happy with a compromise deal on how to spend Wisconsin’s budget surplus. Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders announced the 1 point 8 billion dollar plan on Monday. Madison Democrat and candidate for governor Kelda Roys calls it a “backroom deal” and says the surplus is actually money that’s been stolen from Wisconsinites by Republicans. Roys says she wants to see all of the funding go towards education. Whitewater Republican Steve Nass also calls the plan a backroom deal, and says spending any of the surplus risks a structural deficit going into the next fiscal year. He also says the plan should have come with school reforms. Lawmakers could vote on the deal as soon as Wednesday.

Rising gas price might be damper on Memorial Day travel (UNDATED)

Higher gas prices might be putting a slight dent in Memorial Day travel plans across Wisconsin. AAA says about 834‑thousand Wisconsinites are still expected to travel at least 50 miles over the holiday weekend, though that’s down slightly from last year. More than 744‑thousand will drive, while tens of thousands more are expected to fly or take other transportation. AAA says rising fuel costs are pushing some travelers to shorten trips or stay closer to home. The statewide average for gas is now about $4.38 a gallon, up from $2.92 a year ago. Drivers should expect the heaviest traffic Thursday and Friday afternoons, and again on Memorial Day Monday.

Wisconsin native playing on soccer’s biggest stage (APPLETON)

A Wisconsin native is heading to the world’s biggest stage in soccer this summer. Appleton’s Esmir Bajraktarević (bar-uh-tar-uh-vich) has been named to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s World Cup roster. The young winger, now playing for PSV in the Netherlands, helped his national team qualify by scoring the decisive penalty in a shootout win over Italy. Bajraktarević started his career with the New England Revolution before moving overseas and recently winning a Dutch league title. He originally played in the U.S. system but switched to Bosnia in 2024. Bosnia is back in the World Cup for just the second time and opens group play June 12th against Canada.

Tick Activity Surges Early This Spring (UNDATED)

Health officials say it’s shaping up to be a bad spring for ticks, with the CDC tracking a rise in emergency room visits for bites. UW Health infectious disease specialist Dr. Greg DeMuri says mild winter conditions helped more animals survive—giving ticks more chances to feed and multiply. Experts urge prevention: wear long sleeves and pants, use insect repellents with DEET or picaridin, and check pets for ticks. Watch for symptoms like a bullseye rash, fever, fatigue, or joint swelling. Doctors say if symptoms appear—or you’re unsure how long a tick was attached—contact your healthcare provider.

Third victim alleged in case of Madison’s poisoning pair (JANESVILLE)

A Madison couple charged with poisoning two women in Rock and Dane counties apparently had a third, male victim in Illinois. During a Monday hearing for 44-year-old Paul VanDuyne and 42-year-old Andrea Whitaker, Rock County DA Jason Sanders said more evidence has been discovered regarding that victim – – a man who used to date Whitaker. Investigators say the pair placed poison in a Rock County woman’s vehicle multiple times last year and are accused of similar crimes in Dane County targeting a Middleton woman. VanDuyne and Whitaker face multiple charges including three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. They’re being held on $37 million and $15 million cash bonds respectively, with a Rock County Court trial set to begin in March of 2027.

Village Hall & 9-11 memorial sprayed with anti-Semitic graffiti (WAUKESHA COUNTY)

Concerning graffiti in a Waukesha County community. That anti-Semitic graffiti is now under investigation. Waukesha County deputies reporting sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, the graffiti was spray painted on the Lisbon Village Hall and its 9-11 memorial. The graffiti included swastikas, anti-Semitic phrases as well as references to the Bible. Lisbon is a village of about 10,000 residents about 40 minutes northwest of Milwaukee.