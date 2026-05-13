Wisconsin AM News Summary

Brokered deal to spend Wisconsin budget surplus meets split vote at committee (MADISON)

A proposal to spend down some of Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus was approved by the legislature’s joint finance committee on Tuesday. Republican co-chair Mark Born says the 1 point 8 billion dollar deal is thanks to Republican stewardship. “The fact is, this bill provides immediate relief to the taxpayers of Wisconsin. That was the key part of negotiations for us.” But Democrats on the committee voted against the plan. Mequon Representative Deb Andraca says Republicans turned down a more cost effective plan earlier in the session. “That would have provided a long-term solution, but you guys never gave it a public hearing.” The deal passed the JFC on a split 12 to 4 vote between Republicans and Democrats. It could be voted on as soon as Wednesday in the Assembly and Senate.

Tiffany rejects Evers & Republicans tax relief & K12 funding deal (WASHINGTON DC)

The Republican candidate for governor dismisses the tax relief and education funding deal between Governor Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers. Congressman Tom Tiffany, a former state lawmaker, was on WISN’s Benjamin Yount Show Tuesday, where he said he would not vote for the $1.8B deal, despite it containing “some good short term relief.” Tiffany says Democrats are “nickel and diming the taxpayers,” but the tax relief is not not long-term. Democratic Madison lawmakers running for governor, Representative Francesca Hong and Senator Kelda Roys, also oppose what they’re calling a backroom deal between Evers and Republican leaders. The plan was approved by the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday without Democratic support.

Hundreds of beagles being removed from Ridglan Farms this week (BLUE MOUNDS)

Hundreds of beagles are being removed from Ridglan Farms this week, with about 300 dogs heading to shelters across Wisconsin. Wisconsin Puppy Mill Project founder Eilene Ribbens says every dog will be supported through the transition and into a better future. At the Dane County Humane Society, the rescued beagles are experiencing everyday life for the first time — from snuggles with staff to walking on grass. Director Amy Good says it’s been an emotional few days, with strong support from volunteers and the community. In all, 22 shelters are taking part in the effort, which organizers call a nationwide team rescue. Ribbens says they’re ready to help even more dogs if needed.

DNR looking for next class of wardens (UNDATED)

The Department of Natural Resources is looking for its next class of wardens. The deadline is Thursday to apply to the DNR for conservation warden positions statewide. The agency expects to hire up to 14 full-time wardens for its 2027 class. Those selected will begin training in either January or April of 2027, depending on experience. Conservation wardens serve as law enforcement officers, protecting wildlife, natural resources and outdoor recreation areas, while also educating the public. The DNR says no prior law enforcement experience is required, and paid training is provided.

Peregrine falcon chicks named (ROTHSCHILD)

Wisconsin Public Service announces news-inspired names for peregrine falcon chicks. A record 22-thousand votes helped name this year’s peregrine falcon chicks in central Wisconsin. WPS even extended its “Name the Chicks” contest through Sunday because of the high interest. The winning names are “Matt Tweet”, “Kyle Prey-zorski”, “Featherson Lehmann”, and “Jade Eggshell.” The four chicks are being raised by peregrines Sheldon and an unbanded female at the Weston Power Plant in Rothschild. The eggs were laid in early April and started hatching this week.

DOJ reaches settlement with Neenah Foundry for alleged air pollution violations (MADISON)

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has reached a settlement with Neenah Foundry concerning alleged air pollution violations. DOJ on Monday announced the $200,000 settlement, resolving a civil environmental enforcement action. The maker of familiar manhole covers and gratings is alleged to have violated conditions of air pollution control permits and Wisconsin DNR and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations for Neenah’s two foundry plants in Winnebago County. The complaint contains 18 total alleged violations related to alleged failures to maintain and operate air pollution control devices and monitors, alleged inadequate recordkeeping, and alleged failures to report deviations from permit requirements to DNR.

Mnookin’s last day at UW is Saturday (MADISON)

Jennifer Mnookin is winding down her tenure as Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin. Mnookin, who became chancellor in 2022, will move on as president of Columbia University. While a national search for a new chancellor is underway, dean of UW’s College of Letters and Science Eric Wilcots will serve as interim chancellor. Mnookin’s tenure was at times tumultuous, including her decision to call police to disperse a pro-Palestinian student encampment on the Library Mall in 2023. The UW has also had to contend with funding cuts and new teaching requirements imposed by state lawmakers. Saturday is Mnookin’s last day on the Madison campus.