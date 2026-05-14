Wisconsin AM News Summary

WILL lawsuit targets Wisconsin conversion therapy ban (MADISON)

A conservative law firm is suing to block Wisconsin’s ban on conversion therapy. A state administrative rule prohibits “employing or promoting any intervention or method that has the purpose of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.” The lawsuit was filed in federal court by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of licensed counselors Terri Koschnick and Joy Buchman, who offer clients Christian counseling. WILL Deputy Counsel, Rebecca Furdek, said Wisconsin’s rule is materially indistinguishable from a Colorado statute held to be “viewpoint discrimination” by the U.S. Supreme Court, and that Wisconsin counselors have every right to provide Christ-centered talk therapy to clients who seek them out.

Police address recent officer-involved shootings (SUPERIOR)

Police in Superior address recent officer-involved shootings. A Tuesday press conference addressed two officer-involved shootings in the past five weeks. According to Northern News Now, the most recent occurred Sunday night after Superior officers responded to a report of a person armed with a knife. A police officer fired, hitting the person with the knife and another adult. Both are expected to recover. Police also released body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting from April, showing a struggle between officer Ibrahim Carson and 42-year-old David Menton, whose family members are demanding answers in his death. A DCI investigation into the Menton shooting is now in the hands of the Douglas County District Attorney.

School board votes to pull student concert piece tied to LGBTQ+ history (WATERTOWN)

A tense school board meeting in Watertown after members voted to pull a student concert piece tied to LGBTQ+ history. The Watertown School Board voted Tuesday night to remove the piece, “A Mother of a Revolution,” from an upcoming high school concert, calling it “indoctrination” and claiming it could incite political violence. “A Mother of a Revolution,” honors the 1969 Stonewall Uprising and LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson. More than 30 students had been preparing for the piece since October. District officials say a policy on controversial topics led to the ruling. Tuesday’s board meeting included vocal confrontations and protests from parents and students. Hundreds of Watertown students walked out of classes Wednesday in protest.

You can help protect an endangered butterfly this summer (UNDATED)

Wisconsin residents have a chance to help protect an endangered butterfly this summer. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to survey the Karner blue butterfly starting in July in select counties. The effort pairs the public with scientists to track sightings of the endangered species—data that helps monitor population trends and guide recovery efforts. The DNR says Wisconsin is home to the largest remaining population of Karner blues. The information collected supports a federal plan aimed at eventually removing the butterfly from the endangered species list. More info is available on the DNR’s website.

Oshkosh man pleads no contest to 2025 shooting, gets probation (OSHKOSH)

An Oshskosh man gets probation for shooting his manager at a fast food restaurant in the foot last year. Online court records show 25-year-old Adam Samida pleaded no contest on Monday to disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the October 2025 shooting at a McDonalds. Police say Samida and the manager got into an argument over Samida’s work ethic, when Samida shot the manager in the foot. Samida will spend a total of 2 years on probation after the plea made this week was rolled into another case of hit and run, resisting arrest and bail jumping.

Bear cub rescued in central Wisconsin after mother is killed by highway traffic (WAUSAU)

A black bear cub is recovering after being rescued in Marathon County. The sheriff’s department says officers and wildlife experts responded last week after the cub was spotted on Highway 29 west of Wausau. Deputies say the cub’s mother was struck and killed by a vehicle. The cub is now at a Rhinelander area rehab facility and is reportedly doing well. You are reminded to leave young wildlife alone, even if you think the animal is in distress. Be sure to contact your local police or sheriff’s office and they’ll be able to assess the situation and send someone qualified to assist.

Eight people sentenced in wide scale drug ring in Green Bay, Milwaukee (GREEN BAY)

Eight men have been sentenced for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking organization operating in Green Bay. The defendants operated a large-scale drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in the Green Bay and Milwaukee areas. During the investigation, law enforcement seized over 175,000 fentanyl pills. The investigation also revealed the individuals regularly displayed large amounts of cash and luxury items on social media while promoting their music and public image. In one video, one of the suspects can be heard saying, “We really rich off nothing but fentanyl.” 29-year-old Ricky Chambers of Green Bay is serving the heaviest sentence of 17 years in prison. The lightest sentence was for 28-year-old Devinique Manjarrez of Arizona for time served and three years of supervised release. The other individuals mostly saw prison sentences of about 10 or more years.

Renovations underway at historic theatre (WAUSAU)

Renovations are underway at the century-old Grand Theater in Wausau. Executive Director Sean Wright says the project will secure the Grand’s future and attract shows that might otherwise pass by a market like Wausau, with upgrades to technology with new lighting positions for Broadway shows and some rigging and audio-visual enhancements throughout the theater. The centerpiece of the 17-million-dollar project is the theater space itself, which will be more comfortable and welcoming. Wright says they still need to raise about three million dollars to cover the improvements. The first show in the remodeled venue is scheduled for November 7th.