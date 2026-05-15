Wisconsin AM News Summary

State Senate rejects bipartisan deal on school funding, property tax relief, and tax rebates (MADISON)

The Wisconsin State Senate has rejected a $1.8 billion bipartisan deal on school funding and tax relief negotiated by Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defended the plan, calling it “about 80 percent tax relief and 20 percent spending on special education.” Democratic Senate Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein blasted the proposal as reckless, warning it could lead to a multi‑billion dollar deficit. Republican Representative David Murphy put the blame on Democrats, accusing them of undermining the deal. Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Mark Spreitzer raised concerns about the growing cost, saying the price tag has ballooned to nearly three billion dollars. The proposal would have included tax rebates, increased special education funding, and more state aid to ease property taxes.

FBI visits home of Milwaukee elections official (MILWAUKEE)

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson says the FBI visited the home of the county’s elections director. In a statement issued on Thursday, Christenson says they’ve yet to “determine the nature of this visit,” but implies it was related Milwaukee’s 2020 ballots. County Executive David Crowley, said the fact that the results of the 2020 election continue to be questioned “mind-blowing,” and said it’s unfortunate that such efforts continue in order cater to Donald Trump’s ego. Joe Biden won nearly 70% of Milwaukee County votes in the 2020 election, and won Wisconsin overall by just over 20,000 votes.

Wildfire risks again elevated across much of Wisconsin (UNDATED)

With fire danger at Critical levels across Northern and Western Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources asks the public to avoid outdoor burning through Saturday evening. In conjunction with the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning is forecast from noon to 9:00 PM Friday in 11 northwestern counties ( Douglas, Bayfield, Washburn, Burnett, Sawyer, Ashland, Iron, Rusk, Barron, Polk and Vilas.) DNR burning permits are suspended in 31 counties with additional suspensions possible with worsening conditions forecast heading into the weekend. Find updated information on DNR burning permit suspensions on the DNR’s WisBurn tool. Fire risk is increased by ongoing dry vegetation, low humidity, warming temperatures and gusty winds forecast heading into the weekend, with Very High fire danger anticipated in areas where vegetation has not fully greened up. The DNR has responded to nearly 500 wildfires thus far in 2026, with 45% of those caused by debris burning.

You can learn new outdoor skills at first ever Outdoor Expo (MILWAUKEE)

A new event in southeastern Wisconsin is helping people get more comfortable in the outdoors. The Department of Natural Resources is hosting its first “Explore the Outdoors” expo this Saturday at Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee. DNR officials say the event is aimed at beginners who want to build skills and confidence while trying new activities. Visitors can sample everything from camping and hiking to fishing, kayaking, and climbing. The free expo runs Saturday, with more information available on the DNR’s website.

Wisconsin once again leads country in drug take back (UNDATED)

Wisconsin once again leads the nation when it comes to safely getting rid of unused prescription drugs. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says more than fifty-seven thousand pounds of unwanted prescriptions were collected during the spring Drug Take Back Day. That’s the tenth straight time Wisconsin has led the country. Attorney General Josh Kaul credits strong community participation and partnerships statewide. Since 2010, Wisconsin has collected nearly one-point-five million pounds of medications. There are more than five hundred permanent drop boxes available year-round across the state.

Two Chilean men sentenced to prison for Waukesha area burglaries (WAUKESHA)

Two Chilean men who burglarized homes in southeast Wisconsin last year are headed to prison. 24-year-old Luciano Silva Cifuentes and 20-year-old Enjerbet Rojas Silva were sentenced Wednesday in Waukesha County Court to five years in prison. Prosecutors say the two men were part of a theft and burglary ring that struck homes in Waukesha between October and December of 2025. The men would use Wi-Fi jammers to keep home security systems from working while they broke into homes and stole valuables. A third man in the ring reached a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to time served.

Lawmakers gavel out of special session following Wednesday night’s vote against spending deal (MADISON)

State lawmakers gavel out of a special session on gerrymandering. The Assembly and Senate gaveled out of the special session called by Governor Tony Evers on Thursday morning, a day after a proposed deal to spend part of the state’s projected budget surplus failed to pass the Senate. The Democratic governor had called the special session a month ago, for lawmakers to begin the process of enacting a constitutional amendment to “ban partisan gerrymandering” in the state. It’s unlikely lawmakers will return to Madison ahead of this fall’s elections.